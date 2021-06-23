Current Affairs in Short: 23 June 2021

Manpreet Singh named captain of Indian men's hockey team for Olympics

• Midfielder Manpreet Singh was on June 22, 2021 named captain of India's 16-member Olympic-bound men's hockey team.

• Defenders Birendra Lakra and Harmanpreet Singh have been named as vice-captains of the team. This will be Manpreet's third Olympic Games.

• India under Manpreet's captaincy had won the 2017 Asia Cup, 2018 Asian Champions Trophy and the 2019 FIH Series Final.

• The team led by Manpreet had also made it to the quarterfinals of the FIH Men's World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar.

Vinesh Phogat top-seeded in Tokyo Olympics

• Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be the top-seeded in the women's 53kg category for the Tokyo Olympics.

• Japanese wrestler Mayu Mukaida is second, while Luisa Valverde Melendres is at the third position in the weight category.

• Vinesh had clinched the gold medal in the 53kg category earlier this month at the Poland Open.

Mizoram Minister announces cash incentive to parents having highest number of children

• Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte has announced a cash incentive worth Rs 1 lakh to a living parent with the highest number of children.

• The Minister has made the announcement in his constituency to encourage population growth among the demographically small Mizo communities.

• The declaration comes at a time when several Indian states are advocating for a population control policy.

IFFCO to set up Nano Urea Fertiliser Plant in Argentina

• Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) informed on June 23, 2021 that it will set up a Nano Urea Liquid manufacturing plant in Argentina.

• The plant will be set up by IFFCO in partnership with the Cooperative Confederation of Argentina (Cooperar) and Instituto Nacional de Asociativismo y Economia Social (INAES).

• The three bodies had signed an MoU for the same and other important matters related to cooperative growth and development.

• IFFCO is the world's biggest fertilizer cooperative. It had earlier also signed an MOU with Brazil Cooperative to set up a similar plant in Brazil.

Government liberalises guidelines for Other Service Providers

• The central government on June 23, 2021 liberalised the guidelines for Other Service Providers (OSPs) by removing the distinction between domestic and international OSP.

• The move is aimed at making India a favourable destination for the expansion of voice-related Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

• The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad informed that with this decision, the BPO centre with common telecom resources will now be able to serve customers located worldwide, including India.