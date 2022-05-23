Current Affairs in Short: 23 May 2022

India signs Investment Incentive Agreement to boost US investment
- The Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Scott A. Nathan signed an Investment Incentive Agreement today.
- The agreement will pave a path to strengthen and promote DFC’s investment in India in key sectors.
- The signing of the agreement has come on the sidelines of PM Modi’s two-day visit to Japan here he interacted with top Japanese business leaders and discuss various reforms.
- The United States International Development Finance Corporation is a development finance institution and agency of the US Federal government.
SC refuses plea for the consideration of private tour operators for Hajj 2022
- The Supreme Court of India refused to entertain a plea filed by AI Islam Tour Corporations seeking consideration as private tour operators for Hajj 2022.
- After the apex court refused to entertain the plea, the petitioner sought to withdraw his plea and sought liberty to move the concerned high court.
- The petitioner sought directions from the court in the nature of mandamus commanding and directing the respondent for the consideration of the petitioner as a private tour operator for Hajj 2022.
- The top court also granted liberty to the petitioner to pursue any other remedy as available in law.
EAM S. Jaishankar congratulates new Australian counterpart Penny Wong
- The External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar congratulated Senator Penny Wong after her appointment as the new Foreign Minister of Australia.
- Wong was appointed as the Foreign Minister after Scott Morrison lost elections to the Australian Labor Party Leader Anthony Albanese, who has now been sworn in as the new Prime Minister.
- Calling Penny Wong a long-standing friend of India, Jaishankar said that he looks forwards to meeting her soon.
- Jaishankar also thanked Wong’s predecessor Marise Payne who, according to him, transformed the India-Australia relationship.
Central Government sanctions Rs. 180 crores for restoration of Assam’s railway network
- The Central Government has sanctioned Rs. 180 crores for the restoration of the Railway Network devastated by floods and landslides in Assam’s Dima Hasao District.
- The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the allocation of the amount by the government for the restoration work.
- He said that the Railway ministry has also assured to complete the restoration work of the railway network in Dima Hasao district by July 10, 2022.
- So far, 24 people have lost their lives in devastating floods and landslides in Assam this year.
Belgium has become the first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine
- Belgium has become the first country in the world to make 21-day quarantine compulsory for the Monkeypox patients.
- The decision came after four cases of the disease were reported last week in the country.
- The Belgian Institute of Tropical Medicine said that the risk of a larger outbreak in the country is low.
- On May 7, 2022, a case of Monkeypox was confirmed in England. The patient had traveled recently from Nigeria.
