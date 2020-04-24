Current Affairs in Short: 24 April 2020

Manipur commemorates “Khongjom Day”

• Manipur commemorated the “Khongjom Day” on April 23, 2020. The day is observed to pay tribute to the state’s warriors who fought in the 1891 Anglo-Manipur war.

• The Anglo-Manipur war was fought between the Kingdom of Manipur and the British Government.

• The war took place between March 31-April 27, 1891. The war was won by the British Government.

• The war is significant for the bravery shown by the soldiers who fought against the British. The battle took place at the Kheba hills of Khongjom in Manipur.

Shashank Manohar’s term as ICC chairman may extend by 2 months

• The Chairman of the International Cricket Council, Shashank Manohar is expected to have his term extended by another two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Manohar’s tern was expected to end in June but he might get an extension for a couple of months, as the ICC Board meeting will be postponed due to coronavirus.

• Manohar has decided against seeking an extension for a third two-year-term. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman Colin Graves is expected to succeed the former BCCI President.

Sri Lanka to seek debt swap facility from RB

• Sri Lanka is expected to sign a bilateral currency swap agreement worth USD 400 million with the Reserve Bank of India to boost its foreign reserves.

• The agreement is expected to ensure the financial stability of the country, which is reeling under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

• The proposal was made by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The cabinet has already approved the proposal. The agreement is expected to help the nation meet its short-term international liquidity requirements.

US President suggests injecting disinfectants inside the body to kill coronavirus

• US President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of studying injecting disinfectants into COVID-19 patients or bringing UV light "inside the body” to kill the COVID-19 virus.

• The Homeland Security for Science and Technology Under Secretary Bill Bryan stated on April 23, 2020 that the deadly coronavirus dies faster when exposed to sunlight and humidity. The department has launched a new scientific study. Bryan said that the virus dies the quickest in direct sunlight.

• Following Bryan’s statement, Trump said questioned if there was a possibility of injecting the chemical into a person infected with COVID-19 as a deterrent to the virus.

Haryana Government orders private schools to charge only tuition fee

• The Haryana state government has directed the private schools to only charge tuition fees on per month basis from students for now amid the COVID-19 situation.

• The government directed that other charges including the maintenance and building funds, computer fees, admission fees, and any other funds should not be charged.

• The state government said that any schools found violating these directions will have to face action under Rule 158 of Haryana Education Rules 2003.