Current Affairs in Short: 24 June 2022
Made in India Infantry Combat Vehicles have been inducted into the forward areas in Ladakh boosting the capabilities of the troops deployed there.
Made in India combat vehicles inducted in forward areas in Ladakh
- Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi personally drove the new vehicle and said that with these combat vehicles one can easily be driven in harsh terrain of the region.
- The vehicles named Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles were delivered to the Indian Army in April 2022 and they have been tried and tested in the Ladakh region.
- These Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles have been jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Tata Group.
Another humanitarian consignment from India reaches Sri Lanka
- India has provided a humanitarian consignment worth more than SLR 3 billion to Sri Lanka. The country is facing the worst economic crisis since its independence.
- As per the High Commission of India in Colombo, the consignment comprises rice, milk powder, and the essential medicines.
- India was among the first few countries to extend its aid to Sri Lanka to mitigate the unprecedented economic crisis. New Delhi has also provided a concessional loan of USD 1 billion to Sri Lanka.
- In May, the food inflation in Sri Lanka stood at 57.4 per cent, while the shortages of key food items, as well as the fuel for cooking, transport and industry, remain widespread.
Voting for by elections to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats passes off peacefully
- Voting for by-polls in three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats took place on June 24, 2022.
- The seats are spread over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Jharkhand.
- Voting took place for two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. In Tripura, voting took place for four assembly seats.
- In Jharkhand, the Mandar Assembly constituency fell vacant after Bandhu Tirkey who had won the seat in 2019, was disqualified following his conviction in a disproportionate assets case.
National Conference on the Development of the Space Start-up Ecosystem in India
- The Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar inaugurated a National Conference on the development of the Space Start-up Ecosystem in India.
- The conference was held in Bengaluru organized by the Astronautical Society of India in association with the Indian Space Research Organisation, New Space India Limited, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, and Defence Research and Development Organisation.
- The Union Minister said that there is confidence and ambition created in the innovation sector for the start-ups to prosper.
