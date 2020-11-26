Current Affairs in Short: 26 November 2020

Indian Army to get drones from Israel, America for surveillance in Eastern Ladakh

•The Indian Army will soon acquire drones from Israel and America to upgrade its surveillance capabilities in Eastern Ladakh and other areas along the India-China border. The drones will provide a major boost to the capabilities of the Indian Army.

•The Israeli Herons will be deployed in the Ladakh sector and they are expected to be more advanced than the existing fleet of the Indian Army.

•The deals for the acquisition of these drones is in the final stages and expected to be signed in December. The acquisition of these drones is being done under the emergency financial powers granted by the centre to the defence forces.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests COVID-19 positive

•Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed on November 26, 2020 that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rai himself tweeted saying that he had undergone a corona test after initial symptoms and the report came positive.

•He has requested all those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

•Rai's cabinet colleague and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had tested COVID-19 positive earlier.

Indian-Origin MP creates history by taking oath in Sanskrit in New Zealand

•Dr. Gaurav Sharma, Member of Parliament (MP) in New Zealand created history on November 25, 2020 by becoming the first Indian-origin parliamentarian to take oath in Sanskrit language on foreign land.

•Dr. Sharma is one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs from the Labour Party in the NZ Parliament. He hails from Himachal Pradesh.

•He took oath first in New Zealand’s indigenous Maori language and then in Sanskrit, showing deep respect for the cultural traditions of both India and New Zealand.

•Sharma, who is a doctor by profession, had defeated Tim Macindoe of the National Party by 4,386 votes to win Hamilton West. Before this, he had unsuccessfully fought elections in 2017.

Nation remembers victims on 12th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

•The 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks was observed on November 26, 2020. Several leaders and people paid tributes to security personnel and victims who lost their lives in the over 60-hour siege.

•The devastating terror attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the death of 166 people and injuring over 300.

•The 26/11 attacks saw 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists coming to Mumbai through sea from Pakistan and carrying out a series of coordinated shooting across the city including the iconic Taj hotel and Oberoi-Trident hotel.

BCCI president to negotiate quarantine terms for Rohit Sharma with Cricket Australia

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will be negotiating quarantine terms with Cricket Australia for Indian opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Ishant Sharma.

The cricketers will require a relaxation in rules if they are to take part in the India-Australia Test Series that is scheduled to start from December 17. For the same, the BCCI president will be holding a meeting with his Cricket Australia counterpart.

Under the current quarantine guidelines, it might be impossible for the two to reach Australia and be a part of the Test series, as, under existing rules, they will need to completely isolate themselves and will not be allowed to train in the quarantine period.