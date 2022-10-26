Current Affairs in Short: 26 October 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of States on October 28 via video conferencing.
Prime Minister Modi to address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of States, DGPs on October 28
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of States on October 28 via video conferencing.
- Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will preside over the two-day Chintan Shivir to be held at Surajkund in Haryana.
- The Home Ministers of States and the Lieutenant Governors and the Administrators of the Union Territories will also participate in the conference.
- The Chintan Shivir, in the spirit of Cooperative Federalism, aims at bringing more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the Centre and State Levels.
Envoys of Five nations present credentials to the President of India
- The Envoys of five nations presented their credentials to the President of India Draupadi Murmu.
- She accepted the credentials from the high Commissioner of Uganda and Ambassadors of Vietnam, Sweden, Iran and Belgium at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- India’s middle east policy counts on a strong and robust relationship with Iran. The External Affairs Minister had also visited the country in 2021.
- On the other hand, India’s collaboration with Sweden lies on the bedrock of the innovation economy.
United States lauds India’s vaccine manufacturing capacity
- The United States of America has appreciated India’s vaccine manufacturing capacity.
- White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator said in a briefing that India is a major exporter of vaccines in the world.
- The latest comment came in response to a question asking him about his view on India’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
- Earlier in 2022, the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu had said that India-US vaccine manufacturing capabilities can be combined for producing affordable vaccines.
Harmanpreet Singh named Skipper of FIH Pro league Hockey Team
- Harmanpreet Singh has been named as the Skipper of a 22-member Indian Hockey team for the opening games of the 4th season of the International Hockey Federation Pro League.
- Manpreet Singh will be Harmanpreet’s deputy in the first leg of the pro league. He had led India to an Olympic Medal in 2021 after a gap of 41 years.
- Indian Hockey Team will start its campaign against New Zealand on October 28 and will take on Spain on October 30.
