Current Affairs in Short: 27 April 2021

Gujarat govt to provide ten lakh tap water connections in FY 2021-22

•Gujarat government announced on April 27, 2021 that it has planned to provide ten lakh tap water connections in this financial year under Jal Jeevan Mission.

•The state government presented its Annual Action Plan for 2021-22 to the national committee chaired by the Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation through video conference. This was informed by Jal Shakti Ministry.

•During the presentation, the state government reiterated its commitment to achieving Har Ghar Jal target by 2022-23. The state has around 93 lakh rural households, out of which at least 83 percent have tap water supply.

•Over the last one and half year, around 12 lakh tap water connections have been provided in rural households in the state under Jal Jeevan Mission.

•Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the central government that mainly aims to provide piped tap water to every rural household by 2024.

Delhi HC questions Delhi government's order directing hospitals to attend emergency patients in 10-15 min

•The Delhi High Court on April 27, 2021 questioned the Delhi government on its order that hospitals have to attend to all emergency patients within 10-15 minutes and give them oxygen and medicines.

•The Delhi HC bench comprising Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said that it is nothing more than a paper exercise for satisfying their own conscience and added that the Delhi government thinks that it has discharged its duty with this.

•An Advocate Alok Agarwal, appearing on behalf of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, informed the Delhi High Court about the Delhi Government's order, in which it has directed hospitals to attend to all emergency patients within 10-15 minutes and give them required medical support.

•The counsel argued that due to that state government order, the hospital has been facing issues as the emergency area is already occupied by various people who need oxygen.

•In response to this, the High Court questioned the government's directions and said that it is only compounding its problems.

IPL 2021: Australia cricketers want to stay till end, says CA source

•With Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15 due to the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in India, there were rumours started doing the rounds that Australian players don't wish to stay until the end of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

•Some media outlets had also started speculating that all their players involved in the IPL want to go back immediately using charter flights.

•However, sources from Cricket Australia have ended the speculation by saying that the players involved in the IPL want to compete in the league till the end.

•In fact, Australian pacer Pat Cummins donated USD 50,000 to aid India's fight against Covid-19 on April 26, 2021. He donated to the PM-Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

•Cricket Australia also stated that it will continue to monitor the situation between now and the tournament's scheduled conclusion on May 30. The board also thanked the BCCI and IPL organising committee for keeping everyone safe in a bio-secure bubble.

Tournament isn't over till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound: IPL COO to players

•With travel bans being imposed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, there have been reports of some foreign players being wary of the situation and worrying about how they will return to their respective countries at the end of IPL 2021.

•However, IPL COO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ensure their smooth return at the end of the league.

•The IPL COO addressed the apprehension and concerns of the cricketers in a letter to the players and support staff. He stated that the tournament isn't over for the BCCI till every player reaches home safely.

•He assured that the BCCI will do everything to ensure that all players reach their respective destinations seamlessly. •He added that the cricket board is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get all players home once the tournament concludes.

•He also stated that the bio-bubbles are being further strengthened with an eye on the coronavirus situation.

Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court

•Justice Rajesh Bindal has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind as the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court. He will succeed Chief Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan, who is scheduled to retire on April 29, 2021.

•Justice Rajesh Bindal is currently the senior-most Judge of the Calcutta High Court. He has earlier worked as a Permanent Judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

•He has also previously served as an Acting Chief Justice in the Common High Court for Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh.