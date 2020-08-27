Current Affairs in Short: 27 August 2020

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 200 crore worth package for poor families affected by COVID-19

• Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a special assistance package worth Rs 200 crore on August 26, 2020 for the poor and extremely vulnerable families in the state, which have been affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

• The Odisha CM approved the package while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state along with senior government officials and Collectors through Video Conferencing. The special package will help in the development of livelihood activities of rural poor, very poor and the migrants.

• It would also help Members of the Women Self Help Groups to revive their family enterprises through this package. It will also benefit rural skilled and semi-skilled migrant returnees and producer groups engaged in the agricultural and non-agricultural sector.

RBI to follow calibrated unwinding of emergency measures post-COVID: RBI Governor

• The Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das said on August 27, 2020 that the RBI will not unwind all recent measures taken to boost up the economy amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaktikanta Das stated that the apex bank will follow a calibrated unwinding of emergency measures post-COVID- 19.

• The RBI Governor assured that the RBI has not exhausted our ammunition and instruments, whether on rate cuts or other policy actions and as and when the situation arises, the RBI will act accordingly.

• He further stated that while the moratorium on loans was a temporary solution in the context of the lockdown, the resolution framework is expected to give durable relief to borrowers facing COVID-related stress.

Dwayne Bravo becomes first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket

• West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on August 26, 2020 became the first bowler to pick up 500 wickets in T20 cricket.

• The pacer achieved the feat during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks.

• Bravo achieved the feat of 500th wicket in his 459th match in the shortest format of cricket. He has taken the wickets at an average rate of 24.62 and an economy rate of 8.25.

• Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 389 wickets from 339 matches.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine's phase II trial begins in Pune

• The second phase trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine has begun at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College in Pune. The vaccine was administered to two volunteers at the college on August 26, 2020.

• The Medical Director of Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical Hospital and Research Centre, Dr. Sanjay Lalwani said that five volunteers were tested for RT-PCR and antibodies and reports of three showed they have anti-bodies and vaccine was administered to two volunteers.

• The human clinical trial of the Oxford COVID vaccine will soon be carried out at 17 centres across India. The Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical Hospital is one of the four centres in Pune. The trial has begun after receiving all the clearances.

• According Dr. Sanjay Lalwani, both the volunteers live within five kilometres radius of hospitals and have been asked to report back to the hospital immediately if they experience any discomfort. They will be closely monitored and be given the second dose after one month.

Second negative arms import list likely to be issued by year-end

• The Defence Ministry is likely to issue the second negative arms import list by the end of this year. The list is expected to include more equipment that would be barred from being imported by the forces.

• The main aim of the move is to promote indigenisation in the military sector. The Defence Ministry had issued the first negative imports list on August 9, which banned the import of 101 military items including artillery guns, conventional submarines and fighter aircraft in the category of the Light Combat Aircraft.

• The Military Affairs Department is currently working with all the stakeholders including the three defence forces to prepare the list. The list is likely to be very comprehensive. This will create more opportunities for the indigenous defence firms.