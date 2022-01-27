Current Affairs in Short: 27 January 2022

Plinth construction starts at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

• The third phase of the construction of the Ram Temple started at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya on January 24, 2022, with a laying of granite stones for the plinth.

• With an aim of achieving physical strength and other physical and chemical features and consequent longevity, the work of plinth with granite stone has begun.

• Digital instrumentation is also being used for monitoring the safety parameters of the temple and the data of these instruments will be used to study the behaviour of the structure in respect of earthquake, loading, etc.

• On the basis of the judgment of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was entrusted to undertake the work of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

England ends face mask rules and COVID restrictions

• England lifted the face mark rules and most of the COVID-19 restrictions on January 26, 2022.

• The move came after the British Government announced that its vaccine booster roll-out plan has successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

• Health officials in Britain have also been saying that they are planning a longer-term post-pandemic strategy that treats COVID-19 more like the flu.

• Earlier, the World Health Organisation had warned against the dangers of treating Coronavirus like the flu and dropping pandemic restrictions.

Ministry of State for Culture released pictorial comic book ‘India’s Women Unsung Heroes’

• The Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi released the pictorial comic book ‘India’s Women Unsung Heroes’.

• The comic book has been prepared by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with Amar Chitra Katha.

• The latest comic book portrays the tales of valour of India’s forgotten women freedom fighter. It is a fitting tribute to them as it celebrates the lives of women who lit the flame of rebellion in the country.

• The Minister further informed that the book contains the stories of queens who had battled imperialism and also dedicated their lives to Maa Bharati.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tests positive for COVID-19

• The External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar has tested positive for COVID-19.

• The Union Minister while announcing the news also urged all those who came in close contact with him to take suitable precautions.

• EAM S. Jaishankar shared the latest news via Twitter and stated that he has tested positive for COVID.

• Earlier, he had taken part in a virtual event along with the Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian.

G Balasubramaniam is next High Commissioner of India to Nigeria

• The Ministry of External Affairs announced on January 27, 2022, that G Balasubramaniam has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Nigeria.

• Balasubramaniam has been currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

• G Balasubramaniam is expected to take up his latest assignment shortly.