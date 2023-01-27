Current Affairs in Short: 27 January 2023
Naresh Lalwani has been appointed as new General Manager of Central Railway
- Naresh Lalwani has been appointed General Manager of Central Railway. He is a senior officer from the 1985 batch of the Indian Railway Engineering Service.
- He was Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer of Western Railway before becoming General Manager of Central Railway.
- He succeeded Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, who was also in charge of Central Railway.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched World’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine
- Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, launched the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, iNNCOVACC, in New Delhi on January 27, 2023.
- Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) created it in conjunction with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance (BIRAC).
- The vaccine was unveiled in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (IC) for Science and Technology, and other authorities.
Indian-American, Raja J Chari has been nominated for Air Force Brigadier General in AAF
- Indian-American Astronaut Raja J Chari has been nominated for the appointment of Air Force Brigadier General in the American Air Force.
- It is a United States Air Force one-star General Officer rank, slightly above Colonel and below Major General.
- Chari is now the Commander and Astronaut for Crew-3 at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Johnson Space Center in Texas.
Babar Azam has been selected for ICC Men’s Cricketer of year 2022
- In the 2022 ICC Awards, Babar won both the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and the Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year, beating out tough fields in both categories.
- A year after being named 'ODI Cricketer of the Year' in 2021, the flamboyant hitter continued to dominate international cricket, being the first player to score 2000 runs in all forms in 2022.
- Babar easily surpassed that mark, accumulating 2,598 runs at an impressive average of 54.12.
For ISRO’s Aditya L1 project, IIA handed over Visible Line Emission Coronagraph payload
- The Visible Line Emission Coronagraph (VELC) payload for the Aditya-L1 mission was handed over to ISRO by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) on January 26, 2023.
- The event was organized at the Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology (CREST) Campus at Hosakote, near Bengaluru.
- The VELC payload was conceived and built on the CREST site. At URSC, the payload would be integrated with the satellite.
