Current Affairs in Short: 27 January 2023

He succeeded Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, who was also in charge of Central Railway.

He was Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer of Western Railway before becoming General Manager of Central Railway.

Naresh Lalwani has been appointed General Manager of Central Railway. He is a senior officer from the 1985 batch of the Indian Railway Engineering Service.

The vaccine was unveiled in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (IC) for Science and Technology, and other authorities.

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) created it in conjunction with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance (BIRAC).

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, launched the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, iNNCOVACC, in New Delhi on January 27, 2023.

Chari is now the Commander and Astronaut for Crew-3 at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Johnson Space Center in Texas.

It is a United States Air Force one-star General Officer rank, slightly above Colonel and below Major General.

Indian-American Astronaut Raja J Chari has been nominated for the appointment of Air Force Brigadier General in the American Air Force.

In the 2022 ICC Awards, Babar won both the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and the Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year, beating out tough fields in both categories.

A year after being named 'ODI Cricketer of the Year' in 2021, the flamboyant hitter continued to dominate international cricket, being the first player to score 2000 runs in all forms in 2022.