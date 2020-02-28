Current Affairs in Short: 28 February 2020

Scientists discovered parasite that can survive without oxygen

• A group of researchers at Tel-Aviv University discovered a parasite that lives without oxygen. It is a jellyfish-like parasite that lives inside the North-Pacific salmon.

• Researchers have found that this creature is a multi-cellular parasite which is of the size of jellyfish. It’s system of multi-cellular organisms use to power their cells and breathe.

• Researchers said that Henneguya Salminicola belongs to the family of corals and jellyfish. It is not a new parasite as it is a common salmon but its genome has little different than others.

Kerala High Court bans student strikes

• The Kerala High Court recently passed an order and banned all types of political movements in the college and school premises. The court said that educational institutions are meant for educational activities and not for protests.

• The court said that "the right to education is a fundamental right and no one has the right to violate that right."

• The High Court also said that healthy debates and discussions should be there in school/college campuses. Student organizations state that this decision violates their fundamental rights because college-level politics and movement play an important role in establishing the values of democracy and secularism among the students.

Britain's Bob Weighton becomes oldest man in the world

• Britain's 111-year-old Bob Weighton has now become the oldest living man in the world. He got this position after the death of the world's oldest Chitetsu Watanabe (112) in Japan.

• Bob Weighton was born on March 29, 1908. He said that he accepts the record of the oldest person but he never expected this much of long life. He was married in 1937.

• He will be 112 next month. Weighton is already England’s oldest living man. Bob Weighton said he was informed by his grandson and would not celebrate it because it would not be appropriate to do so because he got this position after someone’s death.

Light Combat Helicopter Production complex inaugurated in Bengaluru

• Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh inaugurated the production house of Light Combat Helicopter at the HAL campus in Bengaluru. The project is a part of the "Make in India" initiative.

• The Light Combat helicopter has been completely designed by HAL. It has two engines and many latest technical features. These helicopters will be deployed at the Siachen base, which is 4,700 meters above sea level.

• This light combat helicopter is able to carry 500 km of weight. The government of India targeted to reach defence exports to Rs 35,000 crore by 2024.

Unique census of migratory birds in Kanyakumari

• The government of India has started a unique census of migratory birds in Kanyakumari. It is called unique because it uses indirect clues and physical sighting of the bird.

• It is a two-day project to make a detailed chart of various migratory birds that comes to the Kanyakumari from various parts of the globe including Siberia.

• Forest Department of Kanyakumari said that the bird count is expected to comprise foreign species like Pelicans from Antarctica, Pintails from Central Asian countries and Flamingos from Spain.