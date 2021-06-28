Current Affairs in Short: 28 June 2021

Luxembourg PM tests positive for COVID-19

• Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27, 2021 and has been in self-isolation ever since.

• He tested positive during a self-test and immediately isolated himself in accordance with guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

• The Prime Minister will now have to spend the next ten days in isolation. He is currently showing mild symptoms such as fever and headache and will continue to perform his duties by teleworking.

• The 48-year-old had received his first AstraZeneca vaccine dose on May 6. He had attended the European Union summit in Brussels on June 24-25.

Amit Panghal to enter Tokyo Olympics ranked number one in 52kg category

• Indian boxer Amit Panghal will be entering the Tokyo Olympics ranked world number one in the men's 52kg flyweight category.

• Panghal has been ranked as number one in the rankings released by International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force. He is the only Indian Olympic-bound boxer to be ranked as number one.

• Panghal had gone down fighting against the reigning Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin during a hard-fought men's 52kg final at the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships. The Indian boxer had to settle for a silver medal.

• Among other boxers, Manish Kaushik is at the 18th spot in the 63kg weight category while Ashish Kumar and Satish Kumar are at the 9th spot in 75kg and 91kg weight categories respectively.

• Among female boxers, six-time world champion Mary Kom is ranked seventh in the women's 51kg category. while Simranjit Kaur is ranked fourth in the 60kg category and Lovlina Borgohain is ranked fifth in the 69kg category and Pooja Rani is ranked at the 8th spot in the 75kg category.

Neeraj Chopra clinches bronze at Kuortane Games

• Olympic-bound Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the bronze medal at the Kuortane Games in Finland on June 26, 2021.

• With a throw of 86.79m, he finished behind world number one Johannes Vetter of Germany and London 2012 gold medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago.

• The Indian javelin thrower threw an 83.12m in his first throw and improved it to 86.79m in his second attempt, while the remaining four throws were fouls. He, however, managed to surpass reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada (83.46m) for the bronze medal.

Sudan to increase social spending, cut government spending,

• The Sudanese government announced on June 26, 2021 that it will cut its government spending and increase social spending.

• The country is planning to cut costs of external official trips by 50 per cent, reduce fuel quotas for government vehicles by 20 per cent and sell all surplus government vehicles and cut embassies' budgets by 25 percent among other measures.

• The Sudanese government has completed many economic reforms in the past month. The governmet fully removed subsidies on car petrol and diesel.

• It also devalued its currency in February 2021 and began a policy of a flexible managed float. The government also eliminated its customs exchange rate last week and used to calculate import duties, as the final step in a devaluation of its local currency.

Abhishek Verma clinches historic gold at Archery World Cup

• Indian archer Abhishek Verma won his first individual World Cup gold at the Archery World Cup Stage three in Paris on June 26, 2021. He beat USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal.

• This comes as a fresh departure after the Indian women's recurve archery team failed to earn a Tokyo 2020 quota last week after an early exit at the final Olympic qualifier in Paris despite making an impressive start.

Government extends PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline till September 30

• The central government has extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar till September 30, 2021.

• The Finance Ministry has made it mandatory for every person to put their Aadhaar number in their Income tax return and application for allotment of PAN.

• Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur also announced extension for Vivad se Vishwas Payment without interest till August 31st.

• He also announced tax exemption for COVID-19 treatment expenditure and ex-gratia received on death due to COVID-19.