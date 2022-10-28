Current Affairs in Short: 28 October 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated to the nation 75 different projects of the Border Roads Organisation from the country’s last village Shyok in Leh.
Delhi Government sprays chemicals in Yamuna to treat toxic foam
- To deal with the problem of the foam formation on the surface of the Yamuna River near Delhi, when Chhath Puja is around the corner.
- The Delhi Jal Board officials have been resorting to spraying the river water surface with chemicals.
- Ahead of Chhath Puja, which is usually celebrated on the river banks in Northern India, the Delhi Jal Board officials sprayed chemicals on the surface near Kalindi Kunj.
- This year’s auspicious occasion began on October 28 with the traditional Nahay Khay ceremony, which was held on the first day of the four-day festival.
Defence Minister dedicates 75 Border Road Projects from country’s last village Shyok in Leh
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated to the nation 75 different projects of the Border Roads Organisation from the country’s last village Shyok in Leh.
- The projects in Leh are 45 bridges, 27 roads, and two helipads covering the states having international borders including Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sikkim, and Rajasthan.
- The Defence Minister complimented the Borders Roads Organisation for touching new heights with dedication in providing the last mile connectivity and fulfilling the strategic requirements.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also inaugurated a carbon-neutral residential complex and two helipads in Ladakh.
India, European Union co-chair sixth high-level dialogue on migration and mobility
- India and the European Union have co-chaired the 6th High-Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility.
- During the dialogue, the countries held talks on the issues related to the promotion of safe, orderly, and regular migration.
- The 5th edition of the Dialogue was held in New Delhi in July 2019. As per the MEA, the representatives of the other line ministries including the Home Affairs ministry, Skill Development, and Ministry of Labour and Employment were also represented in the Indian delegation.
- Both sides also expressed satisfaction at the successful implementation of the India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and mobility.
Prime Minister Modi speaks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the newly-appointed British counterpart Rishi Sunak.
- The two leaders emphasized the importance of an early conclusion of a balanced and comprehensive Free Trade Agreement between the two nations.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended the Diwali wishes to the living bridge of UK Indians. Rishi Sunak is the first Asian and Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
