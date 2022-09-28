Current Affairs in Short: 28 September 2022
Meta shuts down Russia, China-based influence campaigns
- The Parent Company of Facebook, Meta took down two separate covert influence networks operating from China and Russia.
- The company publicly detailed the takedown, as it remains on high alert for foreign interference in the US midterm elections.
- The network from China was small and barely received any attention, however, it did include some accounts that posed as the Americans on both sides of the political spectrum.
- The Russian Campaign, on the other hand, was vast as it pushed the pro-Kremlin narrative about the war in Ukraine.
Dinkar Asthana is the new Indian envoy to Senegal
- Dinkar Asthana, Indian Envoy to Lao has been appointed as the next ambassador to Senegal and is expected to take up the appointment shortly.
- Asthana joined the Indian Foreign Service in August 1990 and he knows Hindi, English, rudimentary French and German.
- In New Delhi, Dinkar Asthana served in the policy planning, PAI, Protocol and the Multilateral Economic Relations Divisions.
- Dinkar Asthana has been the Ambassador of India to Lao since end-April 2019.
PM Modi attends inaugural ceremony of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended the inaugural ceremony of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya.
- During his address, the Prime Minister informed that the construction of Ram Temple will be completed very soon.
- He further added that Lata Mangeshkar had called him just after the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in 2020.
- The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh inaugurated the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of 93rd birth anniversary of the late singer.
Government extends PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Scheme
- Union Cabinet has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme for another three months from October to December 2022.
- The Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that 44 thousand 762 crore rupees will be spent over the next three months.
- The Government of India has spent approximately Rs. 3 lakh 45 thousand crores under the scheme.
