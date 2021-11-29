Current Affairs in Short: 29 November 2021

PM Modi urges people to stay alert in view of Omicron COVID-19 variant

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 29, 2021 urged people to stay alert in the view of the new coronavirus variant -Omicron.He said while addressing the media that India has administered more than 100 crore doses of Covid vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic.

•He said now the country is moving towards achieving 150 crore vaccine doses. He further said that the news of the emergence of the COVID-19 variant makes us more alert. He stressed that we should all stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19.

•He further highlighted that the centre's priority is the good health of the countrymen.

India vs New Zealand first Test ends in a draw

•First India vs New Zealand test in Kanpur ended in a draw on November 29, 2021. The visiting New Zealand team managed to survive by the smallest of margins after their lower-order batsmen held on to pull off a draw.

•India had managed to take eight wickets on the last day of the first test with Ravindra Jadeja picking up four wickets and Ashwin picking up three wickets.

•The final session had resumed with New Zealand at 124/4. India had scored 345 in its first innings and declared at 234/ 7 in its second innings. New Zealand had scored 296 in its first innings and ended the last day at 165/9.

12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over 'indiscipline'

•Twelve Rajya Sabha members were suspended on the very first day of the Winter session of the Parliament on November 29, 2021 over 'unruly and violent behavior' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

•Among the suspended MPs, six belong to the Congress, two from Shiv Sena and TMC and one each from CPI and CPM.

•The suspended Congress MPs include Chhaya Verma, Phulo Devi Netam, Rajamani Patel, R Bora, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

•The others include Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Binoy Viswam (CPI) and Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

R Ashwin becomes India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

•Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became India's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket during the first test between India and New Zealand at Kanpur on November 29, 2021. He surpassed Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 wickets.

•Ashwin achieved the feat with the fall of Tom Latham's wicket at 52 runs on Day 5 of India vs New Zealand Kanpur test. He picked up three wickets during New Zealand's second innings.

•He had earlier equaled Harbhajan's tally after he dismissed Will Young on Day 4 on November 28th.

Louis Vuitton Designer Virgil Abloh passes away at 41

•Louis Vuitton's menswear collection designer Virgil Abloh passed away on November 28, 2021 after battling cancer for several years. He was 41.

•Virgil Abloh was the first African American creative director of the top French fashion house. He was popular for bringing streetwear such as hoodies and sneakers to the ramp.

•He was also the designer behind the popular Off-white brand, in which LVMH, had bought a 60-percent stake. His untimely death at the peak of his career sent shockwaves across the world, with tributes pouring in from across the world.

LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement, "We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom."