Current Affairs in Short: 3 August 2022
Indian Judoka Tulika Mann has reached the final of women's 78 kg category after defeating New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews in the semifinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.
Tulika Mann enters women's Judo 78 kg final
- Indian Judoka Tulika Mann has reached the final of women's 78 kg category after defeating New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews in the semifinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.
- Tulika Mann has assured another medal for India in Judo. her country in this discipline. Earlier, Sushila Deva had won silver in women's 48kg Judo final, while Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze in men's 60kg Judo.
- Mann had earlier entered the semifinal of the women's 78 kg category after defeating Mauritius' Tracy Durhone in the quarterfinals.
Delhi government sets up 70 isolation rooms
- A total of 70 isolation rooms have been set up across six hospitals in Delhi to tackle the monkeypox situation in the city.
- The Delhi government has set up 20 isolation rooms at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and 10 in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) hospital. Besides this, another 10 rooms have been set up at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.
- Delhi has also requested three private hospitals to create atleast ten isolation rooms each for Monkeypox cases.
ICMR NIV Pune, VRDL conduct over 100 sample tests for Monkeypox
- The Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) have conducted tests of over 100 monkeypox samples till August 3, 2022.
- The National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi has also started testing samples to detect Monkeypox.
- ICMR-NIV has been sharing reagents with NCDC and about 15 laboratories across the country.
- There are a total of 15 Virus research and diagnostic laboratories (VRDLs) to undertake the diagnostic testing with ICMR -NIV Pune.
Indian women's hockey team reaches semifinal
- The Indian Women's Hockey Team has reached the semifinals after defeating Canada by 3-2 in the quarterfinal match on August 3, 2022.
- India's opponent in the semifinal will be decided after the final Pool A match between England and Wales on August 4, 2022.
- India has confirmed a top-two finish in their Group.
Solar storm likely to hit Earth today
- A solar storm is likely to hit the Earth today, August 3, 2022.
- This was informed by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
- The solar storm, originating from the Sun, is likely to be weak but it is expected to impat satellite disruptions and cause power grid failures.
