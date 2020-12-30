Current Affairs in Short: 30 December 2020

Twenty people test positive in India for new UK variant of COVID-19

•Around 20 people in India have tested positive for the new mutated variant of COVID-19 that was first reported from the United Kingdom. This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

•These include the six UK returnees who were found to have the new variant of coronavirus earlier, including three in Bengaluru, two in Hyderabad and one in Pune.

•The central government has set up the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOGP), which comprises 10 labs for genome sequencing. The 10 labs include NIV Pune, NIMHANS Bengaluru, InSTEM Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDC Delhi, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIBMG Kolkata, CCMB Hyderabad, CCS Pune and CDFD Hyderabad,

Cabinet approves export of Akash Missile System

•The Union Cabinet on December 30, 2020 approved the export of Akash Missile System aiming to achieve the target of USD 5 billion of defence export. The move is also aimed at improving strategic relations with friendly foreign countries.

•Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted saying that the export version of Akash will be different from the System currently deployed with the Indian Armed Forces.

•As per reports, nine friendly foreign countries from Africa and Southeast Asia have shown interest in the acquisition of the DRDO-developed Akash air defence missile system.

•Following the clearance by the union cabinet, a public sector unit under the Defence Ministry will explore the opportunities of exporting the weapon system to these countries.

India extends temporary ban on UK flights till January 7th

•The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed on December 30, 2020 that the temporary suspension on flights to and from the United Kingdom has been extended till January 7, 2021.

•The centre had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK with effect from midnight on December 22 in the view of the new strain of COVID-19 that was reported in the UK.

•Overall, 20 people have been found to have the new mutated variant of coronavirus in India.

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bhutan on peaceful uses of outer space

•The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2020 approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bhutan to enhance cooperation for the peaceful use of outer space.

•The MoU was signed by both sides on November 19, 2020 at Bangalore and Thimpu. The agreement will enable India and Bhutan to boost cooperation in potential interest areas such as remote sensing of the earth, Space science and planetary exploration, use of spacecraft and space systems and satellite communication and satellite-based navigation.

•The agreement will provide impetus to explore cooperation possibilities in the field of remote sensing of the earth and satellite navigation and space science and exploration of outer space.

Cabinet approves opening of Indian Missions in Estonia, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic

•The Union Cabinet has also given its approval for the opening of Indian Missions in three nations including Estonia, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic in 2021.

•The opening of Indian Missions in these countries will help expand India’s diplomatic footprint and deepen its political relations and enable the growth of bilateral trade and facilitate investment, economic engagements and stronger people-to-people contacts.

•The establishment of Indian mission in these countries will help better assist the Indian community and protect their interests.