Current Affairs in Short: 31 March 2022
Current Affairs in Short
- The Central Government has decided to reduce the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur after decades.
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, stated that the reduction in areas under the AFSPA is because of the improved security situation and the fast-tracked development.
- The Home Minister also lauded Prime Minister Modi for his unwavering commitment and said that the North-East region which was neglected for decades has now been witnessing a new era of peace.
- While highlighting the prosperity and unprecedented development in North East, the Union Minister congratulated the people of the North East.
I&B Ministry orders to merge different film media units with National Film Development Corporation
- The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has transferred the mandate of the production of documentaries and short films, the organization of film festivals, and the preservation of films to NFDC (National Film Development Corporation).
- National Film Development Corporation is a public sector undertaking that has been working under the Ministry.
- As per the ministry, the bringing of all these activities under single management will reduce the overlap of activities and also ensure better utilization of public resources.
- The mandate of the production of feature films is already being carried out by the National Film Development Corporation.
Delhi launches field task force for the rehabilitation of homeless children
- The Government of Delhi has set up a field task force for the rehabilitation of homeless children in the city.
- The task force will be focusing on identifying and providing educational, guardianship, and financial support to homeless children.
- With the strategic support of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has launched a project in the collaboration with Salaam Baalak Trust.
- With a plan for bringing dignity into the lives of these kids, the state government has also decided to set aside a budget of Rs. 10 crores for the development a residential school for such children.
Tom Parker, ‘The Wanted’ Singer, passes away at 33
- Tom Parker, one of the five members of the British-Irish boy band ‘The Wanted’, passed away at the age of 33, after two years of announcing that he was suffering from an inoperable brain tumor.
- Parker, from Northwest England, announced the diagnosis back in October 2020, and after undergoing treatment, joined the rest of the band on a reunion tour in March.
- Formed back in 2009, The Wanted had number-one singles in Britain with ‘All-Time Low’ and ‘Glad You Came’, the latter also reaching number on the US Billboard Chart.
