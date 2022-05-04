Current Affairs in Short: 4 May 2022
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced a series of sanctions against journalist Boria Majumdar for bullying the Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha via text messages.
Current Affairs in Short
Bharat Biotech seeks permission to conduct COVAXIN booster trials in 2-18 age groups
- Bharat Biotech has sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct trials of COVAXIN as the COVID vaccine booster dose in the 2-18 age group.
- The Hyderabad-based Pharma company has applied for permission a week ago. It has already conducted trials in the age group of 2-18 years for the two doses of COVAXIN.
- Recently, the Pharma Company has also received an Emergency Use Authorisation approval for 6-12 years old children for two doses.
- Bharat Biotech has also applied for the EUA for the 2-5 years old but Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has asked for more data.
BCCI announced series of sanctions against journalist Boria Majumdar
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced a series of sanctions against journalist Boria Majumdar for bullying the Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha via text messages.
- A BCCI Committee has imposed on the journalist a two-year ban. Wriddhiman had shared screenshots of the messages that were sent by a journalist on the social media platform, Twitter.
- BCCI had taken the cognizance of this incident and had deemed it necessary to investigate and probe the matter to avoid the recurrences of such incidents.
- BCCI has also formed a committee for this matter which included the Vice President of BCCI, Treasurer and Councillor of BCCI.
Government gives nod for the diversion of forest land for development in Naxal-affected areas
- The Central Government, for the rapid development in Naxal affected states, has given approval for the diversion of forest land for the infrastructure-related projects.
- The latest approval was granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs recently published the annual report 2020-2021.
- The general approval was earlier for the diversion of up to five hectares of forest land, which has been increased to 40 hectares for LWE areas.
- The Government of India has been implementing the Road Requirement Plan (RRP)- I since February 26, 2009, for improving the road connectivity in 34 Left Wing Extremism affected districts of 8 states.
One mark for each year of practice should be awarded for Sr. Advocate Designation
- The Supreme Court has said that while assessing the applications for Sr. Advocate Designation, the High Courts must allocate one mark each for each year of practice from 10-20 years.
- It should be done instead of allocating 10 marks flat for the counsel who has put in the 10-20 years practice.
- A bench of Supreme Court Justices said that instead of 10 marks to be allocated to a counsel who has put 10-20 years of practice, marks must be allocated commensurate with the standing of the person at bar, meaning one mark each be allocated for every year of practice.
Schedule for Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 announced
- BCCI has announced the schedule for the 2022 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge. BCCI has also announced that the games will be played during the IPL playoffs.
- It was reported earlier that Lucknow might be hosting this edition, however, BCCI confirmed that the tournament will be played in Pune.
- In the tournament, there will be a total of 4 games. The first game will be played on May 23 and the second will be on May 24, 2022.
- Women’s T20 Challenge was first started by BCCI in 2018 with just two teams and a one off-match. BCCI, in 2019, introduced one more team.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.