Current Affairs in Short: 6 July 2020

Karnataka launches Weavers' Sammaan Yojana

• Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa launched Weavers Sammaan Yojana on July 6, 2020. Under the scheme, the state government will provide annual financial assistance worth Rs 2000 to around 19,744 handloom weavers in the state through Direct Benefit Transfer.

• A total of 40,634 handloom weavers were registered in the Seva Sindhu software. Among them, 37,314 applications for financial assistance have been approved by the state.

• Karnataka state government has allocated Rs 10.98 crore under the programme. The state CM had earlier stated that one-time financial assistance worth Rs 2000 has been approved for 8,897 workers out of the total 1.25 lakh workers in this sector.

Uttarakhand suspends Kanwar Mela in wake of COVID-19

• The Uttarakhand Police has issued a notice suspending Kanwar Mela due to COVID-19. The police has also requested the devotees not to come to Haridwar as the district's borders have been sealed.

• The Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar had stated that the Kanwariyas who violate the ban and enter Haridwar on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-days quarantine at their own expenses.

• The annual yatra sees a huge congregation of Kanwariyas in Haridwar to collect the holy Ganga water. The congregation has been cancelled this year in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign, Indian coaches have a four-year contract

• Foreign and Indian coaches for the training of Indian Athletes will now have a four-year contract in line with the Olympic cycle. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that by ensuring the right coaching for the nation’s athletes, India’s chances in all major international tournaments, including the Olympics will improve.

• The decision is not only expected to benefit the athletes but also help India’s long-term roadmap for Olympic preparation for 2024 and 2028.

• The President of Indian Olympic Association Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra lauded the decision saying that the frequent changing of coaches hampered the performance of athletes.

Two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan retires from badminton

• Five-time World Champion Lin Dan has announced his retirement from badminton. He has won five badminton World Championship titles and six All England champion crowns. He has won a total of 666 singles titles.

• Dan is considered one of the greatest players in history. He was popularly known as ‘Super Dan’. He announced his retirement on China’s social media site Weibo.

• He said after 20 years, he has to say goodbye to the national team. He said that It is very difficult to say it out loud. The 36-year-old had won gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Israel launches a new spy satellite

• Israel's Defence Ministry announced on July 6, 2020 that it has successfully launched a new spy satellite. The satellite is expected to serve as an additional tool to keep tabs on many threats across the region.

• The spy satellite, “Ofek 16” will join other Israeli spy satellites that have been launched in the past two decades.

• The satellites are being used to monitor any threats on the state of Israel, including arch-enemy Iran.