Current Affairs in Short: 7 June 2022
A suspected Monkeypox case from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has tested negative. The sample was sent to the ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune.
Current Affairs in Short
Ukraine slams planned IAEA mission
- The State Nuclear Company of Ukraine has criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency's plan to send a delegation to a Russian-occupied nuclear plant.
- The company wrote that the message from the head of the IAEA was another attempt to get to the power plant by any means to legitimize the presence of occupiers.
- The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the organization has been working on sending an international mission of experts to the Russian held-nuclear power plant.
- The nuclear power plant in Ukraine was occupied by Russia during the ongoing conflict between the two neighboring countries.
Glasgow to host Billie Jean King Cup 2022 Finals in November 2022
- The International Tennis Federation has announced that Great Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association has been selected to host the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
- The finals of the tournament will be played on the indoor hard courts at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, from November 8 to 12, 2022.
- This is also the fourth occasion that Great Britain has hosted the Finals of the largest annual international team competition in women’s sport.
- The finals of Billie Jean King Cup 2022 will see 12 nations in four round-robin groups of the three nations, with four group winners qualifying for the semi-finals.
Suspected case of Monkeypox from UP’s Ghaziabad tests negative
- A suspected Monkeypox case from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has tested negative. The sample was sent to the ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune.
- The Chief Medical Officer of Ghaziabad said that the test was a precautionary measure as the patient has no other health issues.
- Samples of a five-year old girls were collected for testing for monkeypox, as a precautionary measure, as she had complaints of itching and rashes on her body.
- Earlier, the Union Health Ministry also issued the guidelines on the Management of Monkeypox disease to ensure the preparedness across the country.
DGCA orders probe after Air Arabia crew declare Mayday
- After the crew of the Air Arabia Flight declared a Mayday and made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered an investigation.
- The preliminary investigation in the case will be done by the DGCA in the consultation with Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
- On June 6, 2022, Air Arabia A320 Aircraft A6-AOT Operating flight 3L-062 (Chittagong-Abu Dhabi) experienced No.1 Engine Stall and Engine Fail ECAM warnings came on.
2006 Varanasi Blast convicted terrorist Walilullah Khan sentenced to death penalty
- Terror convict Wallilulah Khan was sentenced to death on June 6, 2022, for the serial blasts that had rocked Varanasi city and had claimed at least 20 lives in 2006.
- The Districts Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha in Ghaziabad convicted Khan on June 4 but reserved the pronouncement on punishment.
- The death sentence for Wallilulah Khan will now have to be confirmed by the Allahabad High Court.
- The court also sentenced Wallilulah Khan to life imprisonment on an attempt to murder charge and ordered him to pay fines.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.