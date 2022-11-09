Current Affairs in Short: 9 November 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs Intelligence Agency Meet
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a day-long high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers across India.
- The meeting aims to assess the internal security situation in the country, threats of terrorism, and the need for coordination among the central and state agencies in the country.
- As per the Home Ministry, among the issues to be discussed are Maoist extremism, counter-terrorism, border issues, cyber security, and technological upgradation.
- Focus on better coordination and synergy among the central and State security agencies in countering the ever-changing security challenges, will be among the major issues that will be discussed in the meeting.
Prime Minister Modi to gift Himachal Artwork, Handicrafts to World Leaders at upcoming G20 Summit
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift several unique art and handicraft items from Himachal Pradesh to various world leaders during the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia.
- This will further give a boost to the spread of Himachal Pradesh’s art and culture globally.
- Prime Minister Modi will gift the items such as Chamba ‘rumals’, Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri Shawl, Kullu Shawl, and Kanal brass set to various world leaders.
- The G20 Summit is taking place on November 15 and 16 in Bali, Indonesia, and Prime Minister Modi is set to be among the top leaders attending it.
Aruna Miller becomes first Indian-American to be Lt Governor of Maryland
- Aruna Miller has scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American politician to win the race of Lt Governor in the state of Maryland, adjoining the US Capital.
- 58-year-old Aruna Miller, a former delegate to the Maryland House, was on the Lieutenant Governor ticket along with Wes Moore.
- The Lieutenant Governor is the state’s highest official following the Governor and assumes the role when the Governor is out of State or incapacitated.
- Aruna Miller was born in Andhra Pradesh before migrating to the United States along with her parents.
NASA Moon Rocket launch delayed again
- NASA has again rescheduled its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the moon on November 8, 2022, as Tropical storm Nicole churned toward the east coast of Florida.
- A launch attempt, which had been scheduled for November 14, will now take place on November 16. It is the third delay of the highly-anticipated launch as in many months.
- The Atlantic Ocean storm was expected to develop into a hurricane near the Bahamas, before making landfall in Florida.
