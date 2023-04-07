Current Affairs in Short: April 06 2023
World Health Day 2023
- April 07 is widely celebrated as World Health Day and this year it is the 75th anniversary. In the year 1950, the first World Health Assembly was held by WHO.
- The main aim is to spread awareness among people about the benefits of being happy and healthy.
- For 2023, the theme is “Health for All”. When it comes to the term Health, it is not about physical aspects, instead mental, social, psychological, and spiritual elements also count.
Jharkhand’s Education Minister passed away on April 06
- In a hospital in Chennai, the Education Minister of Jharkhand, Jagarnath Mahto left for his heavenly abode on April 06, 2023.
- CM informed the public about his demise and offered sincere condolences by posting on his Twitter handle. He also wished strength and peace to Late Mahto’s family.
- He was a laborious political leader who played a major role in the separate statehood movement.
India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Fell from the Peak
- Reserves in India witnessed a significant decline and the concerned authorities have been involved in taking the required action to protect the Indian Currency.
- It was found that Foreign Exchange Reserves decreased by $329 million to $578.449 billion in the current week.
- The Weekly Statistical Supplement was recently issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Also, Gold stock dropped by $279 million to $45.20 billion.
RBI decides No Change in Interest Rate
- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das declared that the repo rate will remain unchanged which comes as a big relief to borrowers.
- Repo Rate is referred to as the Interest Rate decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lend money to commercial banks.
- Normality is seen in policy rates as the repo rate will remain the same at 6.5 per cent. For the fiscal year 2023-24, RBI forecasted GDP growth and inflation to balance to 5.2 per cent.
Forbes launches Billionaires List for 2023
- According to the global media company Forbes, Bernard Arnault & Family has topped the Richest People List for the year 2023.
- Two Indians make it to this list namely Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Amani and Gautam Adani. After M3M Hurun Global Rich List, Ambani is again among the Forbes Top 25 Billionaires.
- The top 3 positions were granted to Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos having a net worth of $211 Billion, $180 Billion and $114 Billion respectively.
