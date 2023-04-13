Current Affairs in Short: April 13 2023
ADR Report Reveals Chief Ministers Asset Details
- As per the report of 2023 released by the Association for Democratic Reforms, Mamata Banerjee, the CM of West Bengal has the least number of assets while Jagan Mohan Reddy topped the list.
- Out of the total 30 Chief Ministers of India, 29 of them are already crorepatis (millionaires) while one woman is not. Mamata has total assets worth Rs 15 lacs only.
- This was prepared after careful analysis of various factors such as criminal background, education, financial income, and liabilities, among others.
India’s First Regional Rail titled ‘RAPIDX’
- RAPIDX is the first semi-high-speed rail service launched in the country and the name was given by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).
- This train will be connecting Delhi to Meerut or Delhi NCR routes and will cut the travelling time from more than 2 hrs to only 50 minutes.
- The advanced rail will function on RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) corridors. Three routes chosen are Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar.
India Top Rated in Global Flight Safety Standards
- After US Federal Aviation Administration conducted a survey, India got a Category-I ranking in terms of the International Flight Safety Standards.
- The areas which were examined in the survey include aircraft functioning, aircraft’s worthiness to take safe flight, personnel licensing, etc.
- Countries with Category-I status are allowed to extend their services to US destinations.
SECI gets Miniratna Category-I CPSE Status
- Under Renewable Energy Ministry, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) received the Minaratna Category One status.
- This enterprise is the chief agency that executes renewable energy projects and several schemes to complete the country’s global commitments.
- SECI holds the highest credit ranking of AAA and has been actively undertaking renewable energy projects.
Central Authorities Abolish 18 Pharma Licenses
- The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) conducted an investigation and decided to cancel the licenses of 18 pharmaceutical companies.
- The reports claim that these firms were manufacturing and selling bogus medicinal drugs. These are extremely harmful to health and the authorities took the right action.
- It took the probe into 76 such companies across 20 states out of which 18 pharma have been disallowed to operate by the officials.
