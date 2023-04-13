Current Affairs in Short: April 13 2023

ADR Report Reveals Chief Ministers Asset Details

As per the report of 2023 released by the Association for Democratic Reforms, Mamata Banerjee, the CM of West Bengal has the least number of assets while Jagan Mohan Reddy topped the list.

Out of the total 30 Chief Ministers of India, 29 of them are already crorepatis (millionaires) while one woman is not. Mamata has total assets worth Rs 15 lacs only.