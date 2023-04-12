Current Affairs in Short: April 12 2023
PM Modi Inaugurated Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan
- PM Narendra Modi, via video conferencing, flagged off the semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express on April 12.
- Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer is the 14th train of the Vande Bharat series which has higher speed and better compatibility.
- This train has the capacity to take passengers in less than 4-5 hours. It will save time and is intended to enhance tourism culture connectivity.
RRI & Indian Navy Agreement to Build Safe Maritime Communication
- The Indian Navy along with the Raman Research Institute jointly signed a treaty for securing maritime communications.
- The aim is to significantly build Maritime Communications and Networks with the use of Quantum Technologies.
- The pact is for 5 years and with this collaboration, science and technology will be improved through potential research.
Jung Chae Yul, Zombie Detective Actress Passed Away
- Korean Actress and Model Jung Chae Yul died at the age of 26 and her body was found at her residence.
- The family who is going through deep anguish has decided to organise a private funeral for their deceased daughter.
- Jung was very talented and gained fame among people from the Netflix web series ‘Zombie Detective’ (2020). She also worked in Deep (2018) and Devil’s Runway (2016) whereas her upcoming film ‘Wedding Impossible’ is not yet released.
Keshub Mahindra Dies: A Big Loss for Industrial Sector
- Keshub Mahindra who died today was considered the oldest billionaire in India. Earlier, he chaired the Mahindra Group for several decades.
- His nephew Anand Mahindra took over the role at Mahindra & Mahindra Limited in 2012.
- Late Mahindra had a net worth of $1.2 billion. His name appeared in the Richest People List released by Forbes.
World’s Most Criminal Countries List
- As per the statistics, Venezuela has topped the list of the World's Most Criminal Countries. There are several crimes committed around the world like drug trafficking, robbery, murder, kidnapping, rape, etc.
- The second position was given to Papua New Guinea, followed by Afghanistan, South Africa, etc. It has been found that people get involved in such misconduct due to higher rates of unemployment.
- While India was ranked 77th, US and UK were in the lead in terms of criminal ranking. Turkey, Japan and Germany stood in the least positions with criminal records.
