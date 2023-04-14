Current Affairs in Short: April 14 2023
Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Remembers India’s Greatest Social Reformer
- Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is the most respected figure in India who changed the outlook of the Indian Constitution.
- April 14, 2023, is the 132nd birth anniversary is celebrated of the great economist and social reformer of India who not only brought up freedom for the socially backward classes instead led a huge change for the women’s section as well.
- He was the first one to support women and incite rights among people. Liberty, Equality and Fraternity are his three main principles which he vividly followed.
Meta’s Whatsapp comes with Updated Security Features
- The largest communication platform, Whatsapp reveals new security features which will provide users with better control over their private texts.
- The company asserted that it has added new layers of protection called Account Protect, Device Verification and Automatic Security Codes.
- The platform is also determined to create more new tools to improve its security and avoid unauthorized attempts.
India’s First Gold Medal to Aman Sehrawat in Wrestling
- At Asian Wrestling Championships 2023, Aman Sehrawat wins a Gold Medal in the men’s 57 kg freestyle category.
- The sport was held in Astana, Kazakhstan. Aman topped after striking Almza Smanbekov from Kyrgyzstan by a 9-4 match.
- It is a victorious moment for India for 4th consecutive year. With two medals, the number increases to 13 as the women wrestlers got 7 in the wrestling competition.
PM Modi Inaugurates Healthcare Projects at IIT Guwahati
- India Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi marked his presence at the foundation stone laying ceremony at IIT Guwahati.
- He introduced various projects in Healthcare Sector worth Rs 14,300 crores. These developmental projects were launched at the Research and Healthcare Facility of the university.
- Modi also plans to visit the new building of AIMS Guwahati. Along with this, the ‘Apke Dwar Ayushman’ scheme will also come up soon among other events lined up for him.
Qatar & Bahrain to Continue Diplomatic Bonds
- It was declared by both the countries Qatar and Bahrain that they will reopen their diplomatic relations after a gap of 2 years.
- This was decided in the 2nd conference - Bahraini-Qatari Follow-Up Committee held at GCC Central Secretariat Office in Riyadh, Saudi. This is the first step taken after the 2021 boycott of Qatar.
- Leaders have recently visited each other and the agreement is done to support and enhance joint Gulf action.
