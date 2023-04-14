Current Affairs in Short: April 14 2023

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Remembers India’s Greatest Social Reformer

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is the most respected figure in India who changed the outlook of the Indian Constitution.

April 14, 2023, is the 132nd birth anniversary is celebrated of the great economist and social reformer of India who not only brought up freedom for the socially backward classes instead led a huge change for the women’s section as well.