Current Affairs in Short: April 21 2023
Deepika Misra Becomes 1st IAF to be Awarded Gallantry Award
- Deepika Misra becomes the first woman IAF officer to have been honoured with the Gallantry Medal.
- President had granted Vayu Seva Medal for her bravery at last year’s Independence Day.
- During an investiture ceremony conducted in New Delhi, she got her medal from Indian Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
ITC Market Value spikes over 5 Trillion
- ITC Limited, one of the leading private sector firms is now included in the top 11 list of Indian companies to achieve Rs 5 lakh crores value.
- ITC made a total sale of around Rs 90,104 crores. In 2022, its Net Profit was Rs 15,058 crores.
- This company is a Conglomeration having diversified businesses across software, hotels, agriculture, FMCG, packaging, etc.
Dominic Raab steps down after Bullying Complaints
- Dominic Raab, UK Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Dominic Raab submit his resignation letter today.
- This happened after an independent investigation raised into grievances of bullying.
- The UK politician tweeted that he has requested an inquiry into the matter and resigned. In November last year, Rishi Sunak appointed a senior lawyer called Adam Tolley.
Elon Musk removed Blue Checks on Twitter
- On Twitter, Elon Musk started this drive of eliminating blue ticks on all user profiles.
- Now it will require a subscription amount to be paid by all so that they can enjoy blue check verification benefits.
- Several eminent figures have lost their checkmarks. The platform has launched some eligibility criteria as well.
AIIB signs agreement to launch First Overseas Office
- Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) jointly signed MoU to open the bank’s First Office abroad.
- It will be an Interim Operational Hub in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. While the bank aims to fund infrastructure projects.
- The office will be located between the Middle East and the world. UAE is dedicated to improving its cooperation with global institutions.
