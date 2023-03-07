Current Affairs in Short: March 07 2023

BSE, UN Women jointly introduce ‘FinEMPOWER’

The MD and CEO of BSE, Mr Sundararaman Ramamurthy and Ms Susan Ferguson, Country Representative of UN Women India call for gender equality. They highlight demographic and gender diversity.

This initiative has been taken in order to empower and support women towards financial security, memorizing the upcoming International Women’s Day.

Bombay Stock Exchange along with India’s UN Women collaborated to launch a new programme named ‘FinEMPOWER’. There is a need to encourage women entrepreneurs as they contribute to today’s emerging economies across the world.

Salhoutuonou Kruse is the first woman to lead Nagaland Cabinet

This 56-year-old woman has previously served as the Advisory Board Member of Angami Public Organisation.

The oath-taking ceremony was organised in Shillong where PM Modi and several other ministers showed their presence.

Along with Jakhalu, Salhoutuonou Kruse won the Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections. However, Kruse marks history by becoming the first female to be positioned as the Minister.

8th National Photography Awards arranged by Dr L Murugan

Dr L Murugan who is the Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting conferred the National Photography Awards. The function was held in New Delhi.

A total number of 13 awards were granted to stellar photographers for their exceptional contributions to the country by spreading the rich heritage and culture of India throughout the world.