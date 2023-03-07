Current Affairs in Short: March 07 2023
Jagran Josh presents the top 5 exam-related news on the most important topics which include Nagaland Elections 2023, and Meghalaya CM Appointment, among several others.
Current Affairs
BSE, UN Women jointly introduce ‘FinEMPOWER’
- Bombay Stock Exchange along with India’s UN Women collaborated to launch a new programme named ‘FinEMPOWER’. There is a need to encourage women entrepreneurs as they contribute to today’s emerging economies across the world.
- This initiative has been taken in order to empower and support women towards financial security, memorizing the upcoming International Women’s Day.
- The MD and CEO of BSE, Mr Sundararaman Ramamurthy and Ms Susan Ferguson, Country Representative of UN Women India call for gender equality. They highlight demographic and gender diversity.
Salhoutuonou Kruse is the first woman to lead Nagaland Cabinet
- Along with Jakhalu, Salhoutuonou Kruse won the Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections. However, Kruse marks history by becoming the first female to be positioned as the Minister.
- The oath-taking ceremony was organised in Shillong where PM Modi and several other ministers showed their presence.
- This 56-year-old woman has previously served as the Advisory Board Member of Angami Public Organisation.
8th National Photography Awards arranged by Dr L Murugan
- Dr L Murugan who is the Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting conferred the National Photography Awards. The function was held in New Delhi.
- A total number of 13 awards were granted to stellar photographers for their exceptional contributions to the country by spreading the rich heritage and culture of India throughout the world.
- Ms Sipra Das was honoured with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” while the “Professional Photographer of the Year” Award was given to Shri Sasi Kumar Ramachandran, among several other winners who also bagged cash prizes.
400 Chattisgarh Tribes to be Selected by CRPF
- The Ministry of Home Affairs instigated the special recruitment drive to onboard 400 tribal youths as Constables.
- The training and selection will solely be conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organisation of India.
- The mission is to tackle the Naxalites in accordance with the Anti-Maoist Operations that are carried out for years.
Conrad Sangma takes over as Meghalaya’s CM
- The NPP’s chief Conrad Sangma is again made the Chief Minister of Meghalaya state. He will be serving as the 13th CM this time.
- Besides him, several other ministers took the oath to serve in the cabinet at the ceremony held in Shillong.
- PM Modi was also present at the ceremonial function. Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took charge as Deputy Chief Ministers.
