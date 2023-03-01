Current Affairs in Short: March 1 2023
Jagran Josh presents the top 5 exam-related news of the day for all aspiring students and curious readers. These briefings include topics like Army's New Chief Appointment, Nicola Fox as NASA’s new Science Head, etc.
Dinesh K Tripathi Becomes New Western Naval Command Chief
- Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command on February 28, 2023.
- Previously, he served as the Signal Communications Officer and Electronics Warfare Officer and undertook several missions.
- He has replaced Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh who is a retired military official and has been a part of this field for 4 decades.
Nigeria’s Tinubu Announced as Presidential Election Winner
- Nigeria’s Electoral Body declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the Presidential Elections that were held on February 25, 2023.
- After the results came of the disputable election, two opponents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi demanded revoting.
- While Tinubu got 37 per cent of the votes, Abubakar received 29 per cent. The rivalries challenged the court concerning the electoral results.
MV Suchindra Kumar Appointed as Army’s New Vice Chief
- Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar is announced as the new Vice Chief of Army staff. He takes over as Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command, as stated by the Defence Ministry.
- He holds extensive experience in force structuring, intelligence, operations, tech infusions and operational logistics in recent years.
- Prior to his newly appointed position, he served as the Deputy Chief of Army staff at the Army headquarters.
NASA now has Dr Nicola as its New Science Lead
- NASA Agency designates Dr Nicola Fox as the Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate on February 27, 2023.
- Earlier, she worked as the Director of NASA’s Heliophysics Science Division. Now she becomes the first woman to have been offered the role of NASA’s Science Chief.
- Talking about her education, after BA and MA, she also holds a doctoral degree in Space and Atmospheric Physics. She is a top scientist who has served in prestigious institutions.
Rajesh Malhotra Designated as PIB’s Director
- Indian Information Service Officer Rajesh Malhotra takes responsibility as the Principal Director General of the Government’s Media agency, Press Information Bureau (PIB).
- He has more than 32 years of experience in the respective field.
- Also, he has worked with multiple union ministries which involve finance, agriculture, coal mines, etc.
