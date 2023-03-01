Current Affairs in Short: March 1 2023

Dinesh K Tripathi Becomes New Western Naval Command Chief

He has replaced Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh who is a retired military official and has been a part of this field for 4 decades.

Previously, he served as the Signal Communications Officer and Electronics Warfare Officer and undertook several missions.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command on February 28, 2023.

Nigeria’s Tinubu Announced as Presidential Election Winner

While Tinubu got 37 per cent of the votes, Abubakar received 29 per cent. The rivalries challenged the court concerning the electoral results.

After the results came of the disputable election, two opponents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi demanded revoting.

Nigeria’s Electoral Body declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the Presidential Elections that were held on February 25, 2023.

MV Suchindra Kumar Appointed as Army’s New Vice Chief

Prior to his newly appointed position, he served as the Deputy Chief of Army staff at the Army headquarters.

He holds extensive experience in force structuring, intelligence, operations, tech infusions and operational logistics in recent years.

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar is announced as the new Vice Chief of Army staff. He takes over as Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command, as stated by the Defence Ministry.

NASA now has Dr Nicola as its New Science Lead

NASA Agency designates Dr Nicola Fox as the Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate on February 27, 2023.

Earlier, she worked as the Director of NASA’s Heliophysics Science Division. Now she becomes the first woman to have been offered the role of NASA’s Science Chief.