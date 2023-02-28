Current Affairs in Short: February 28 2023
Jagran Josh presents the top five current topics, in brief, such as CE20 Engine Test, and UIDAI Fingerprint Authentication, among others. These are exam-related topics, especially for aspiring students and readers.
Assam CM Inaugurates First Compressed Biogas Plant
- North East India will soon have its Biogas Plant to be implemented in Damora Pathar in Sonapur, Assam.
- The project inauguration event was held on February 25 where the Chief Minister of Assam, Hemant Biswa Sarma was the Chief Guest along with several other attendees who were invited to the ceremony.
- This project is in line with the government’s objective of Green Energy. The plant construction work is likely to commence by November 2023.
ISRO Organizes Flight Acceptance Tests of CE-20 Engine
- The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully concluded the flight acceptance hot test of the CE-20 Cryogenic Engine.
- This engine intends to power the Cryogenic Upper Stage of the LVM3 launch vehicle for the Lunar Mission, Chandrayaan-3.
- This cryogenic engine is further integrated with propellant tanks, associated fluid lines and space structures, as described by the Space Agency.
UIDAI Initiates AI-based Fingerprint for Aadhar Card
- The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched an AI-based Fingerprint Authentication for all Aadhar Card users.
- Through this, quick detection of fraudulent attempts can be done and this will also check the liveliness of the fingerprint.
- The UIDAI officials have urged all entities to switch over to the newly developed secured facility. Two technologies have been used in creating this provision which is Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
Pepsi Appoints Ranveer Singh as its New Brand Ambassador
- Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh becomes the Brand Ambassador of the beverage manufacturing company, Pepsi.
- This youth-focused corporation has invented a new tagline which is “Rise Up Baby”.
- This step has been taken up for the upcoming summer campaign in order to increase sales. Famous Kannada actor Yash has also been selected as the new face of Pepsi.
Lionel Messi wins “Best FIFA Men’s Player” Award
- Argentina’s world-acclaimed football player Lionel Messi has been awarded the “FIFA Best Men’s Player Award” at the FIFA Football Award Ceremony 2022 held in Paris.
- The Sports Governing Body, FIFA organizes the awards function annually.
- Messi strikes the team member Kylian Mbappe along with Real Madrid Captain Karim Benzema to win the title.
