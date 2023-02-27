Current Affairs in Short: February 27 2023

Mara Tribal Girls’ Hostel Inauguration by Union Minister Renuka

Renuka asserted that the government is actively implementing several schemes for women’s dignity, protection and rights under the inspiring leadership of PM Modi.

She also paid tribute to the freedom fighter Darthawma during her visit to the state.

Renuka Singh Saruta, current Minister of State for Tribal Affairs made her presence at the inaugural ceremony of the Mara Tribal Girls’ Hostel in Lunglei, Mizoram.

PM Narendra Modi initiated the launch of Shivamogga Airport

On February 27, 2023, PM Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka which has been built at a cost of Rs 450 crores.

This airport was constructed in two phases and the project commenced on June 15, 2010. At that time, former CM of the state, BS Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone.

The terminal has the capacity to hold 300 travellers every hour. Also, it has the second longest runway after the airport in Bengaluru.