Current Affairs in Short: February 27 2023
Jagran Josh has compiled the top 5 news in brief on the most important topics from an examination point of view. These include International IP Index 2023, and Shivamogga Airport Inauguration, among others.
Mara Tribal Girls’ Hostel Inauguration by Union Minister Renuka
- Renuka Singh Saruta, current Minister of State for Tribal Affairs made her presence at the inaugural ceremony of the Mara Tribal Girls’ Hostel in Lunglei, Mizoram.
- She also paid tribute to the freedom fighter Darthawma during her visit to the state.
- Renuka asserted that the government is actively implementing several schemes for women’s dignity, protection and rights under the inspiring leadership of PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi initiated the launch of Shivamogga Airport
- On February 27, 2023, PM Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka which has been built at a cost of Rs 450 crores.
- This airport was constructed in two phases and the project commenced on June 15, 2010. At that time, former CM of the state, BS Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone.
- The terminal has the capacity to hold 300 travellers every hour. Also, it has the second longest runway after the airport in Bengaluru.
- PM Modi says that this facility will promote commerce, tourism and connectivity in the region.
AUS vs SA: Australia Beats South Africa at T20 World Cup
- Australian Women's Cricket Team defeated the South African Team in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held on February 26 (Sunday).
- Australia wins the 6th title by 19 runs in the final round led by captain Meg Lanning.
- Ash Gardner along with Grace Harris strikes before captain Meg Lanning. It is a victorious moment for the Australian team and the whole team celebrated their day as the crowd cheered around.
W20 Inception Meeting Commenced at Chatrapati Sambhajinagar
- Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs inaugurated a two-day event called Women 20 (W20) Inception Meet at Chatrapati Sambhajinagar.
- Held on February 27, the Minister addresses women and suggested various ways to promote women's empowerment.
- As a crucial part of the G20 Indian Presidency, the key focus is on the growth and prosperity of women. Dr Sandhya Purecha, the G20 President initiated the welcome speech.
International IP Index 2023 shows India’s position at 42
- US Chambers of Commerce has published the International Intellectual Property Index 2023 and ranked India at 42 among 55 global economies.
- While the US topped the report, UK and France come next to the US. The report shows an in-depth assessment of intellectual property rights like patent and copyright policies of each economy across the world.
- The senior VC of the US association, Patrick Kilbride proclaimed that India is now fully prepared to head the growing markets as it is transforming itself through IP-driven innovation.
