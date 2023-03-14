Current Affairs in Short: March 14 2023
Chevron Corp and HPCL join hands for Marketing Products
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) signs an accord to produce, distribute and promote lubricants of one of the largest companies in the world, Chevron.
- The collaboration includes manufacturing, licensing as well as distribution of Chevron products under the Caltex Brand. Chevron’s other ventures like Havoline and Delo products are also covered in the pact.
- HCL already holds its own labels having lubricant products and this initiative is an add-on to its list. It is a long-term trademark agreement.
Financial System Declines after SVB-Signature Banks Shut Down
- US-based Silicon Valley and Signature Banks have been closed down amid high inflation across the globe.
- Regional banks are also under acute pressure after the collapse of one of the leading banks in the United States. Interest rates have been elevated by the Central Banks which further puts the economy in major turmoil.
- After economists study inflation and recession causes, India has been saving the contemporary situation as far as the Indian banks are concerned. RBI laid down certain regulatory measures for YES Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, PMC Bank and Global Trust Bank that failed over the past 20 years.
Methanol-Fueled Buses Introduced by Nitin Gadkari
- The Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari unveils the first-ever methanol-powered buses on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).
- These newly built buses will be run by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. It comes under the Clean Energy Mission by the government.
- Several pilot trials of MD-15 will be implemented by the respective ministry. Methanol fuel will be provided by Indian Oil. Methanol is a good alternative to replace Diesel, Petrol and Gasoline as it is considered safer than other fuels.
Harry Brook & Ashleigh Gardner Wins ICC Player of the Month
- ICC grants awards for February month 2023 to the best deserving players separately for men’s and women’s cricket teams.
- While Australian all-rounder player Ashleigh Gardner bagged the women’s Player of the Month title by defeating Laura Wolvaardt and Nat Sciver-Brunt, the England representative cricketer Harry Brook has been awarded the men’s Player of the Month as he beats India’s Ravindra Jadeja.
- Both have shown remarkable hits in their matches held in the past few months.
Surekha Yadav becomes First Woman Train Driver
- From the Maharashtra region of India, Surekha Yadav is Asia’s first woman to drive the indigenous Vande Bharat Express.
- Vande Bharat Train is a modern train that has been developed with semi-high speed managed by the Indian Railways.
- Surekha has controlled many types of trains in the past. She has also been honoured with prestigious awards in her lifetime.
