Current Affairs One Liners: August 18 2023- UDGAM Portal

Current Affairs One Liners: August 18 2023
1. Which portal has been launched by the Reserve Bank of India to find out 'Unclaimed Deposits' deposited in banks - UDGAM Portal

2. Who has become the second Indian wrestler to win a gold medal in the U20 World Wrestling Championship - Priya Malik

3. How many Indian youths have been nominated for International Young Eco-Hero Award 2023- 5

4. Who has become the fourth Indian to win gold medal in U20 World Championship- Mohit Kumar

5. Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services has launched which app for seafarers - SAMUDRA App

6. India's first 3D printed post office building has been inaugurated in which city - Bengaluru

7. Which Indian runner has been banned for 4 years due to doping - Dutee Chand

8. Google has been fined how many million rubles by a Russian court for misinformation about the conflict in Ukraine- 3 million rubles 

9. State Bank of India is planning to open how many new branches across the country in the current financial year – 300

