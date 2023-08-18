Current Affairs One Liners: August 18 2023- UDGAM Portal

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as SAMUDRA App, UDGAM Portal, U20 World Championship, Dutee Chand etc.

1. Which portal has been launched by the Reserve Bank of India to find out 'Unclaimed Deposits' deposited in banks - UDGAM Portal

2. Who has become the second Indian wrestler to win a gold medal in the U20 World Wrestling Championship - Priya Malik

3. How many Indian youths have been nominated for International Young Eco-Hero Award 2023- 5

4. Who has become the fourth Indian to win gold medal in U20 World Championship- Mohit Kumar

5. Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services has launched which app for seafarers - SAMUDRA App

6. India's first 3D printed post office building has been inaugurated in which city - Bengaluru

7. Which Indian runner has been banned for 4 years due to doping - Dutee Chand

8. Google has been fined how many million rubles by a Russian court for misinformation about the conflict in Ukraine- 3 million rubles

9. State Bank of India is planning to open how many new branches across the country in the current financial year – 300

