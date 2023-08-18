Current Affairs Quiz: August 18 2023- India's first 3D Printed Post Office Building

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as India's first 3D printed post office building etc.

1. Which portal has been launched by the Reserve Bank of India to track 'Unclaimed Deposits' deposited in banks?

(a) UDGAM Portal

(b) Sahaj Portal

(c) MADAD Portal

(d) Vishwas Portal

2. Which Indian athlete has been banned for 4 years for doping?

(a) Hima Das

(b) Annu Rani

(c) Dutee Chand

(d) Deepika Sinha

3. India's first 3D printed post office building has been inaugurated in which city?

(a) Bangalore

(b) New Delhi

(c) Mumbai

(d) Kolkata

4. Who has become the fourth Indian to win a gold medal in the U20 World Championships?

(a) Deepak Punia

(b) Mohit Kumar

(c) Ravi Dahiya

(d) Palwinder Cheema

5. How many Indian youths have been nominated for the International Young Eco-Hero Award 2023?

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

6. Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services has launched which app for seafarers?

(a) SETHUSAMUDRAM

(b) SAMUDRA

(c) MAHASAGAR

(d) SAGAR

7. Who has become the second Indian wrestler to win a gold medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships?

(a) Priya Malik

(b) Shreya Malik

(c) Antim Panghal

(d) Vinesh Phogat

Answer:-

1. (a) UDGAM Portal

The Reserve Bank of India has launched a centralized web portal named 'UDGAM' to find out 'Unclaimed Deposits' deposited in banks, with the help of which any common person can find out the unclaimed deposits deposited in banks. RBI told that at present the information about unclaimed deposits deposited in 7 banks is available on the portal.

2. (c) Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has been banned for four years in December 2022 for failing two out-of-competition dope tests for selective androgen receptor modulator. This ban on 29-year-old Dutee Chand will be effective from January 3, 2023 and will remain till January 3, 2027. The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has taken this decision. Dutee won two silver medals in the 2018 Asian Games.

3. (a) Bangalore

Union Minister for Railways, Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnav inaugurated India's first 3D printed post office building in Bengaluru. 3D printing technology was used in the post office building in Bengaluru with technical know-how from IIT Madras and L&T.

4. (b) Mohit Kumar

Indian wrestler Mohit Kumar created history by winning the Under-20 World Championship title in the men's 61 kg freestyle category in Amman City, Jordan. Mohit defeated Eldar Akhmadudinov of Russia in the final. He has become the fourth Indian freestyle wrestler to win the Junior World Championship. Before Mohit, Palwinder Cheema and Ramesh Kumar in 2001 and Deepak Punia in 2019 have won gold medals in the U20 World Championships.

5. (d) 5

Five youths from India have been named among 17 teenage environmental activists from around the world for the International Young Eco-Hero Award 2023. These youth have taken the initiative to tackle the world's most pressing environmental challenges. The International Young Eco-Hero Awards Program recognizes adolescents between the ages of 8 and 16 who have made efforts to address the most pressing environmental issues.

6. (b) SAMUDRA

Recently, the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has launched a new mobile application called Samudra (SAMUDRA) for the boaters and fishing community. It is a state-of-the-art app that helps users navigate the marine area for their safety and fishing operations. The Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services was established in 1999 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

7. (a) Priya Malik

Indian wrestler Priya Malik won the gold medal at the 2023 U20 World Wrestling Championships in Jordan. Priya has become the second female wrestler from India to win the U20 World Championship title. Last year, Panghal was the first woman from India to win the junior world title in wrestling. Priya Malik defeated Laura Celine Kuehn of Germany in the final of women's 76 kg freestyle wrestling.

