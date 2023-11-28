Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: November 28 2023- Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Khelo India Para Games 2023, Stealth Guided Missile Destroyed (Imphal), Indigo's AI Chatbot etc.

Bagesh Yadav
By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 28, 2023, 20:44 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: November 28 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: November 28 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Khelo India Para Games 2023, Stealth Guided Missile Destroyed (Imphal), Indigo's AI Chatbot etc. 

1. Which Union Minister unveiled the third stealth guided missile destroyer frigate 12706 (Imphal) - Rajnath Singh

2. What is the mascot of Khelo India Para Games 2023 – 'Ujjwala'

3. Asia's largest open-air annual trade fair 'Bali Yatra' was inaugurated in which state - Odisha

4. Which Union Minister launched the National Outreach Program on Anganwadi Protocol for disabled children – Smriti Irani

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 28 November 2023

5. Who has recently been made the captain of all three formats of South Africa women's cricket team- Laura Wolvaardt

6. Which airline has recently launched AI chatbot to help customers in flight ticket booking- IndiGo

7. Researchers have recently discovered a new plant species in which Tiger Reserve – Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

8. Who recently took oath as Additional Judge of Bombay High Court- Somashekhar Sundaresan

9. When is Constitution Day celebrated every year in India – 26 November

10. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that Indian Navy's Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer Ship 'Imphal' was built by- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

Also read:

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: What is 'Rat Hole Mining'

IPL 2024 Auction: Hardik Pandya returns home, see the list of most expensive players released?

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF August 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF September 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF October 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF November 2023
View all

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept