One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Khelo India Para Games 2023, Stealth Guided Missile Destroyed (Imphal), Indigo's AI Chatbot etc. 1. Which Union Minister unveiled the third stealth guided missile destroyer frigate 12706 (Imphal) - Rajnath Singh

2. What is the mascot of Khelo India Para Games 2023 – 'Ujjwala' 3. Asia's largest open-air annual trade fair 'Bali Yatra' was inaugurated in which state - Odisha

4. Which Union Minister launched the National Outreach Program on Anganwadi Protocol for disabled children – Smriti Irani

5. Who has recently been made the captain of all three formats of South Africa women's cricket team- Laura Wolvaardt 6. Which airline has recently launched AI chatbot to help customers in flight ticket booking- IndiGo

7. Researchers have recently discovered a new plant species in which Tiger Reserve – Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve 8. Who recently took oath as Additional Judge of Bombay High Court- Somashekhar Sundaresan