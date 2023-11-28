Current Affairs Quiz: 28 November 2023- Asia's largest open-air fair

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as AI Chatbot 6Eskai etc.

2. Which Union Minister launched the National Outreach Program on Anganwadi Protocol for Children with Disabilities?

(d) Smriti Irani

3. Asia's largest open-air annual trade fair 'Bali Yatra' was inaugurated in which state?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Odisha

(d) Bihar

4. Which airline has recently launched AI chatbot to help customers in flight ticket booking?

(a) Indigo

(b) Air India

(c) Vistara

(d) Spice Jet

5. Who has recently been made the captain of all three formats of the South African women's cricket team?

(a) Mignon du Preez

(b) Marizanne Kapp

(c) Shabnim Ismail

(d) Laura Vollwart

6. Researchers have recently discovered a new plant species in which Tiger Reserve?

(a) Kanha Tiger Reserve

(b) Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

(c) Sariska Tiger Reserve

(d) Melghat Tiger Reserve

7. When is Constitution Day celebrated every year in India?

(a) 26 November

(b) 27 November

(c) 28 November

(d) 29 November

Answer:

1. (c) 'Ujjwala'

The 'logo' and mascot 'Ujjwala' of the Khelo India Para Games 2023, which is being organized for the first time, was launched by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur in New Delhi. 'Ujjwala' - a sparrow, has been announced as the official mascot of the Para Games 2023. More than 1400 participants from 32 states and union territories including the Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in this game. A total of 11 Khelo India Games have been successfully organized since 2018.

2. (d) Smriti Irani

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani launched the National Outreach Program on Anganwadi Protocol for disabled children. In this protocol, a social model has been adopted for inclusive nutritional care of persons with disabilities. The objective of this protocol is to ensure holistic development of infants and young children with disabilities.

3. (c) Odisha

Bali Jatra, Asia's largest open-air annual trade fair commemorating the glorious ancient maritime heritage of Odisha, was inaugurated on the banks of Mahanadi in Cuttack. This year the festival started on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and will continue till 4th December next month.

4. (a) Indigo

IndiGo's parent company InterGlobe Aviation Limited has introduced AI chatbot 6Eskai to improve its customer service experience. With its help, customers will be helped in booking flight tickets. InterGlobe Aviation Limited, operating as IndiGo, is a low-cost airline of India. Its headquarters is in Gurugram, Haryana.

5. (d) Laura Vollwart

Laura Wolvaardt has been appointed the full-time South African women's captain. 24-year-old Wolvaardt will lead the South African women's team in all three formats of the game (T20I, ODI and Test). Laura Wolwart plays for Gujarat Giants in the Indian Women's Premier League (WPL).

6. (b) Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

Researchers have discovered a new plant species in the genus 'Impatiens'-Balsaminaceae in the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli. S. This species has been named 'Impatiens Karuppusamyi' after Karuppusamy. This plant is found only in the Agastyamalai region of the Southern Western Ghats.

7. (a) 26 November

Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26 November in India. This day is celebrated every year to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The Constituent Assembly of the country formally adopted the Constitution on 26 November 1949, which was implemented on 26 January 1950. In the year 2015, the government had decided to celebrate this day to promote constitutional values ​​among the citizens.

