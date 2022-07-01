Current Affairs Quiz: 1 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as National Doctor's Day, the first woman black judge of the US Supreme Court, and Israel PM among others.

1. When is National Doctor's Day is observed in India?

a) July 15th

b) July 1st

c) July 10th

d) July 20th

2. Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra recently broke his own national record in which tournament?

a) Diamond League

b) Asian Games

c) World Athletics Championships

d) World Indoor Championship

3. Who has become the first black woman Judge of the US Supreme Court?

a) Patricia Tolliver Giles

b) Karen M. Williams

c) Angel Kelly

d) Ketanji Brown Jackson

4. Who has become the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

a) Devendra Fadnavis

b) Eknath Shinde

c) Ashok Chavan

d) Ajit Pawar

5. Who has become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

a) Eknath Shinde

b) Devendra Fadnavis

c) Narhari Sitaram Zirwal

d) Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar

6. Who has become the 14th Prime Minister of Israel?

a) Naftali Bennett

b) Benjamin Netanyahu

c) Yair Lapid

d) Shelly Rachel Yachimovich

7. Where is India's largest solar power plant has been established?

a) Andhra Pradesh

b) Odisha

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Telangana

Answers

1. (b) 1st July

National Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated every year on July 1st to mark the birth anniversary of an eminent physician Dr. BC Roy. The theme of National Doctor’s Day in India 2022 is ‘Family Doctors on the Front Line’. This year’s theme highlights the contribution of the doctors for their service and dedication to humanity.

2. (a) Diamond League

Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra on June 30, 2022, gave another shining performance as he won a Silver Medal at the prestigious Diamond League Meet in Stockholm and broke his own previous record by throwing the javelin 89.94 meters. Neeraj Chopra, earlier on June 14, had won the Silver Medal in the Pave Nurmi Games in Turku by throwing the Javelin 89.30 meters away.

3. (d) Ketanji Brown Jackson

The United States of America made history on June 30, 2022, as Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. While Jackson’s confirmation is a milestone, it still won’t change the 6-3 conservative majority in the US Supreme Court, which has come under fire for its recent rulings including the removal of abortion rights in the country.

4. (b) Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on June 30, 2022. Shinde was serving previously as the Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) in the Maharashtra state government. He is also an elected MLA from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane.

5. (b) Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy Maharashtra CM. Devendra Fadnavis, who served as the Maharashtra Chief Minister from 2014-19 had announced in a joint press conference that Eknath Shinde will be the new CM and not him. Home Minister Amit Shah informed later in a tweet that Fadnavis has agreed to be a part of the new government at the behest of BJP President JP Nadda.

6. (c ) Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid has officially become the 14th Prime Minister of Israel at midnight between June 30 and July 1, 2022. His term could be the short one as he take over the caretaker government ahead of Israel’s election which was scheduled to take place on November 1. Yair Lapid is an Israeli politician and a former journalist who is serving as the Prime Minister of Israel since July 1, 2022.

7. (d) Telangana

India’s largest floating solar power plant has been made fully functional at Ramagundam, Telangana. The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) declared commercial operation of the plant's final capacity of 20MW out of the total 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project with effect from July 1, 2022.