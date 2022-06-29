Current Affairs Quiz: 29 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as International Day of the Tropics, the Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, and Vice President of India Elections 2022 among others.

1. When is the International Day of the Tropics observed?

a) June 15

b) June 25

c) June 29

d) June 20

2. National Statistics Day in India is celebrated to commemorate which statistician's birth anniversary?

a) C.R. Rao

b) V.S. Huzurbazar

c) Jayanta Kumar Ghosh

d) PC Mahalanobis

3. Which two countries have applied to join BRICS Grouping?

a) Iraq and Saudi Arabia

b) Tajikistan and Columbia

c) Iran and Argentina

d) Kenya and Chile

4. Which two Indian actors have been invited to become members of Class of 2022 of the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences?

a) Kajol and Suriya

b) Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

c) Konkana Sen Sharma and Vidya Balan

d) Alia Bhatt and Nayanthara

5. Attorney General of India KK Venugopal's term has been extended for how many months?

a) 4 months

b) 5 months

c) 3 months

d) 2 months

6. Uranium Mining Reserves have been found recently in which state?

a) Rajasthan

b) Odisha

c) Chhattisgarh

d) Madhya Pradesh

7. When are the elections for Vice President of India in 2022?

a) August 6

b) July 28

c) August 3

d) July 30

Answers

1. (c ) June 29

The International Day of the Tropics is observed every year on June 29 to highlight the significance of the tropics and the environmental and socio-economic challenges that are faced in these regions. The tropics are the regions of the Earth that surround the Equator. In the terms of climate, the tropics regions also receive sunlight that is more direct than the rest of the Earth.

2. (d) PC Mahalanobis

National Statistics Day is marked on June 29 in India to celebrate the notable contribution in the fields of economic planning and the statistical development made by Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. The National Statistics Day 2022 theme is 'Data for Sustainable Development'.

3. (C) Iran and Argentina

Iran and Argentina, the two countries, have applied to join the BRICS mechanism. According to Iran’s Foreign Minister Spokesperson, Iranian membership in BRICS will result in added values for both sides. The five nations grouping BRICS include- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

4. (a) Kajol and Suriya

Bollywood actor Kajol and Tamil actor Suriya have been invited to join the Class of 2022 of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy hosts the Oscars every year. Kajol and Suriya, the two Indian actors are among the 397 distinguished artists and executives from around the globe to be invited to join the organisation in 2022.

5. (c ) 3 Months

Senior advocate KK Venugopal has agreed to continue as Attorney General of India for three more months. The decision has come after a request from the central government. The 91-year-old Venugopal was appointed as the Attorney General of India in July 2017 in place of Mukul Rohatgi. KK Venugopal was initially not willing to continue in the constitutional post due to "personal reasons" but has agreed to continue.

6. (a) Rajasthan

Huge reserves of Uranium have been found at Rohil (Khandela Tehsil) in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. The reserve has been located around 120 km from state capital Jaipur. After Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, Rajasthan has become the third Indian state where Uranium has been found.

7. (a) August 6

The elections to choose the next Vice-President of India will take place on August 6, 2022. The announcement was made by the Election Commission of India. The counting of the votes, if required, will be held on the same day as well while the last date of nominations is announced to be July 17. The Vice President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliaments.