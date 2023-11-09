Current Affairs Quiz: 09 November 2023- Surveyor General of India

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Surveyor General of India etc.

2. Which ship of the Indian Coast Guard has been decommissioned recently?

(d) Achal

3. Who has been recently appointed as the Surveyor General of India?

(a) Rajiv Kapoor

(b) Ajay Singh

(c) Vinay Awasthi

(d) Hitesh Kumar S Makwana

4. Which short-range ballistic missile did India successfully test recently?

(a) Trishul

(b) Pralay

(c) Naag

(d) Prithvi

5. Who has been appointed as the Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation?

(a) Syed Akbaruddin

(b) Arindam Bagchi

(c) V Chandrashekhar

(d) T Nageshwar

6. Which state government has recently approved the state's first export promotion policy to boost exports?

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Assam

7. In which city the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development organized the program 'Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi'?

(a) Patna

(b) Indore

(c) Varanasi

(d) Jaipur

Answer:-

1. (b) Gujarat

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched 12 Goods and Services Tax (GST) service centers in Vapi, Gujarat. On this occasion, he also presented a check prize of Rs 10 lakh to 6 customers participating in the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme. 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme was launched by CBIC on 1 September 2023.

2. (b) Sangram

Recently, Indian Coast Guard's ship Sangram was decommissioned during a program organized at Mormugao Port Authority, Goa. The ship was commissioned at Goa on 14 February 1996 by the then Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao and was stationed at Mumbai under the operational command of Commander Coast Guard Area (West).

3. (d) Hitesh Kumar S Makwana

The Central Government has recently appointed senior IAS officer Hitesh Kumar S Makwana as the Surveyor General of India. Makwana, a 1995 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is currently Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry. The Surveyor General of India heads the Survey of India, a department under the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Government of India.

4. (b) Pralay

India recently successfully test-fired its surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) 'Pralay' from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. This missile has been developed by Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). 'Pralay' is a short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a range of 350-500 km, with a payload of 500-1,000 kg.

5. (c) V Chandrashekhar

The Central Government has appointed V Chandrashekhar as Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for five years. V Chandrashekhar is a 2000-batch Gujarat-cadre Indian Police Service officer. He has also worked as Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General in CBI.

6. (a) Maharashtra

To promote exports in the state, Maharashtra Government has approved the first Export Promotion Policy of the state. This policy will be implemented till 2027-28 and will bring about Rs 25 thousand crore in the state. Investment is expected. This policy will benefit about 5000 industries in the state, will also create 40000 employment opportunities and will help in increasing the exports of the state by 14%.

7. (b) Indore

National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development organized a state level master trainer training program on 'Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi' in Indore (Madhya Pradesh). 29 participants participated in this two-day program.

Also read:

Highest team score so far in ICC Cricket World Cup

Most successful run chases in ICC Cricket World Cup history