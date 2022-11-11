Current Affairs Quiz: 11 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 11 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Vande Bharat Express, Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary, and National Education Day among others.

1. National Education Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of?

a) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

b) Jawaharlal Nehru

c) A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

d) M. Visvesvaraya

2. What is the name of India’s first repository for Life Sciences data?

a) Indian Life Science Data Centre

b) Indian Biotech Data Centre

c) Indian Biological Data Centre

d) Life Science Data Centre

3. South India’s first Vande Bharat Express has been flagged off in which city?

a) Mysore

b) Bengaluru

c) Chennai

d) Vellore

4. Which state has notified Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary?

a) Karnataka

b) Telangana

c) Andhra Pradesh

d) Tamil Nadu

5. Which country will host the Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023?

a) India

b) Turkey

c) China

d) South Korea

6. Which state has passed a bill to raise reservations for poor, backward classes to 77 percent?

a) Chhattisgarh

b) Meghalaya

c) Jharkhand

d) Andhra Pradesh

7. PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit will be held in which city?

a) Lucknow

b) Varanasi

c) Aligarh

d) Noida

Answers

1.(a) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

National Education Day is celebrated every year in India on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He was the first Education Minister of India who played a significant role in shaping the country’s education system and laid the base for higher education.

2.(c) Indian Biological Data Centre

India’s first national repository for life science data, the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) has been established in Faridabad, Haryana. IBDC is mandated to archive all life science data generated from publicly-funded research in India. IBDC has a data storage capacity of four petabytes.

3.(b) Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off South India’s first Vande Bharat Express train from KSR Bengaluru city railway station. The train departed for Chennai Central amid loud cheers. The train will run six days a week between Mysuru and Chennai with stoppages at Katapdi and Bengaluru.

4.(d) Tamil Nadu

The Government of Tamil Nadu has declared an area in the reserve forests of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri as the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary. The Sanctuary will connect the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary of Tamil Nadu with the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in neighboring Karnataka, thereby forming a large, contiguous network of protected areas of wildlife.

5.(a) India

India has been named as the host country for the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship. An MoU was also signed between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). The event will see a total prize pool of approx. 19.50 crores and the gold medallists will be awarded approx. Rs. 81 lakh.

6.(c) Jharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly has passed a bill to raise the total reservation offered to different categories to 77 percent. The assembly passed an amendment to the Jharkhand Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Act, 2001, raising the reservations for STs, SCs, EBCs, OBCs, and the Economically Weaker Sections in government jobs from the present 60%.

7.(b) Varanasi

PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit will be held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on November 11-12, 2022. The Indian Waterways Authority of India, under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is organizing the PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit.