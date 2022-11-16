Current Affairs Quiz: 16 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 16 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as National Press Day, NITI Aayog, and PESA Act, among others.

1. National Press Day is observed every year on?

a) November 11

b) November 16

c) November 14

d) November 20

2. Who has been elected as the Chairperson of ‘Athletes Commission’ of the Indian Olympic Association?

a) PV Sindhu

b) Achanta Sharath Kamal

c) Mirabai Chanu

d) Mary Kom

3. International Day for Tolerance is observed every year on?

a) November 16

b) November 20

c) November 18

d) November 17

4. Who has been appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog?

a) N.K. Singh

b) Vishal Narain

c) Arvind Virmani

d) Duvvuri Subbarao

5. Which state has implemented Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act?

a) Chhattisgarh

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Jharkhand

d) Odisha

6. Which Indian state has completely banned the public display of firearms, and songs glorifying weapons?

a) Punjab

b) Haryana

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Jharkhand

7. Who has been appointed as ‘Friendship Ambassador’ of Switzerland Tourism?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Shah Rukh Khan

c) PV Sindhu

d) Neeraj Chopra

Answers

1.(b) November 16

National Press Day is celebrated every year in India on November 16 in honour of the Press Council of India. The day marks the presence of the free and responsible press in the country. The Press Council of India is responsible for examining the quality of reportage from the Indian media, while also keeping a regular check on other journalistic activities.

2.(d) Mary Kom

Olympic Medalist Mary Kom has been elected as the Chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association. On the other hand, Table Tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal has been elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the body. The responsibilities of the IOC Athletes Commission are to empower the athlete representation in the Olympic Movement decision-making process.

3.(a) November 16

International Day for Tolerance is observed every year on November 16 to raise awareness about the significance of tolerance in society. The day is also recognized to educate people about the harmful consequences of an intolerant society and its impact on the nation.

4.(c) Arvind Virmani

The Government of India has appointed Arvind Virmani as a full-time member of NITI Aayog. Virmani served as a Chief Economic Adviser in the Finance Ministry (2007-2009). He also served as the Member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India on Monetary Policy from February 2013 to August 2016.

5.(b) Madhya Pradesh

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has implemented the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act in the state. The act aims to preserve the tribal population from exploitation with the active involvement of the Gram Sabhas. It also gives special powers to the Gram Sabhas in Scheduled Areas, especially for the management of natural resources.

6.(a) Punjab

Punjab Government has ordered a complete ban on the public display of weapons and songs glorifying violence. The government has also directed a review of all the firearm licenses issued in the state so far within three months. The order has also that First Information Report will be registered against the person making hate speech against any community.

7.(d) Neeraj Chopra

Switzerland Tourism has appointed Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra as the ‘Friendship Ambassador’. The Indian sportsman, in his new role, will share his experiences in the country to showcase it as an ideal destination for the outdoors and the best destination for biking, hiking, soft and extreme adventure.