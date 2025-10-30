One Liners Current Affairs 30 Oct 2025: National FPO Conclave 2025

CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 30, 2025

Current Affairs October 30, 2025 One Liners: Stay updated with our concise one-liner current affairs, presented in a fresh style. These updates are crucial for exam preparation, covering key topics such as the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025 and the National FPO Conclave 2025.

One Liners Current Affairs 30 Oct 2025: One-liner current affairs are being presented in a new style. All these updates are very important from an exam point of view and will prove helpful for your preparation. Today's highlights include topics related to Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025, National FPO Conclave 2025, etc.

  1. Which became the first non-NATO country to participate in Exercise Ocean Sky 2025 - India
  2. In which city is the international dance and music festival 'Udbhav Utsav 2025' being organized - Gwalior
  3. Where did Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently launch 'Deep Sea Fishing Vessels' under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana - Visakhapatnam
  4. Where is the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025 being organized - New Delhi
  5. Who has recently been elected as the 10th President of Ireland - Catherine Connolly
  6. Which Delhi Metro line will receive the prestigious Chennai-based Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) award - Maujpur-Majlis Park Corridor
  7. Which two digital platforms were launched by the Union Coal and Mines Minister to promote transparency and digital governance in the coal sector - Coal Shakti Dashboard and Clamp Portal
  8. Where was the Asia Pacific Cities Summit (2025 APCS) 2025 organized for the first time - Dubai
  9. Who inaugurated the National FPO Conclave 2025 - Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  10. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has recently signed an agreement with which company for the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks - Swan Defense and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI)

