Current Affairs Quiz 30 Oct 2025: Asia Pacific Cities Summit 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 30 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and general awareness readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to the National FPO Conclave 2025 and the Asia Pacific Cities Summit 2025.
1. Who inaugurated the National FPO Conclave 2025?
A. Narendra Singh Tomar
B. Rajnath Singh
C. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
D. Piyush Goyal
1. C. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the National FPO Conclave 2025 in Delhi. The event witnessed the participation of over 500 progressive farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Implementing Agencies (IAs), and Cluster-Based Business Organizations (CBBOs) from 24 states and 140 districts across India.
2. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) recently signed an agreement with which company for the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs)?
A. Larsen & Toubro Limited
B. Hindustan Shipyard Limited
C. Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI)
D. Goa Shipyard Limited
2. C. Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) signed an exclusive teaming agreement with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) for the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy. The partnership aims to develop advanced naval platforms to meet India’s modern maritime requirements.
3. Where was the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (2025 APCS) held for the first time?
A. Singapore
B. Tokyo
C. Dubai
D. Seoul
3. C. Dubai
The Asia Pacific Cities Summit 2025 (2025 APCS) opened on October 27, 2025, at Expo City Dubai, running through October 29, 2025. This marked the first time the summit was held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region. More than 15,000 urban leaders, policymakers, and innovators from over 600 cities participated in the event.
4. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) signed a ₹500 crore MoU with which authority for developing LNG bunkering facilities?
A. Mumbai Port Trust
B. Chennai Port Authority
C. Cochin Port Authority
D. Paradip Port Trust
4. C. Cochin Port Authority
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and the Cochin Port Authority signed a ₹500 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop LNG bunkering facilities at Kochi. The initiative supports India’s Green Port and Clean Fuel Mission, aligning with international decarbonization goals like IMO 2050.
5. To enhance transparency and digital governance in the coal sector, which two digital platforms were launched by the Union Minister of Coal and Mines?
A. Koyla Drishti and Khan Sugam
B. Koyla Shakti Dashboard and CLAMP Portal
C. Khan Data Portal and Coal Track System
D. e-Coal App and MineLink Platform
5. B. Koyla Shakti Dashboard and CLAMP Portal
Taking a major step toward digital transformation and transparent governance, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy launched two key digital platforms- ‘Koyla Shakti Dashboard’ and ‘Coal Land Acquisition, Management and Payment (CLAMP) Portal’ - via video conference in New Delhi. This marks another milestone in the Ministry’s journey toward efficiency, transparency, and data-driven governance in the coal sector.
