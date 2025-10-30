Current Affairs Quiz 30 Oct 2025: Asia Pacific Cities Summit 2025

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the National FPO Conclave 2025 in Delhi. The event witnessed the participation of over 500 progressive farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Implementing Agencies (IAs), and Cluster-Based Business Organizations (CBBOs) from 24 states and 140 districts across India.

Current Affairs Quiz 30 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and general awareness readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to the National FPO Conclave 2025 and the Asia Pacific Cities Summit 2025.

2. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) recently signed an agreement with which company for the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs)?

A. Larsen & Toubro Limited

B. Hindustan Shipyard Limited

C. Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI)

D. Goa Shipyard Limited

2. C. Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) signed an exclusive teaming agreement with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) for the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy. The partnership aims to develop advanced naval platforms to meet India’s modern maritime requirements.

3. Where was the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (2025 APCS) held for the first time?

A. Singapore

B. Tokyo

C. Dubai

D. Seoul

3. C. Dubai

The Asia Pacific Cities Summit 2025 (2025 APCS) opened on October 27, 2025, at Expo City Dubai, running through October 29, 2025. This marked the first time the summit was held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region. More than 15,000 urban leaders, policymakers, and innovators from over 600 cities participated in the event.