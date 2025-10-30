India to Get its First Made in India Passenger Aircraft; Which Company is given the Responsibility?

India is all set to get its very own Made in India passenger aircraft. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) of Russia have partnered to develop the SJ-100 aircraft, which will be the first passenger aircraft manufactured in India. Despite the US's disapproval, the development shows India's increasing involvement with Russia.

HAL to Manufacture SJ-100 Passenger Aircraft in India

According to HAL, the narrow-body, twin-engine SJ-100 will be a "game changer" for short-haul connectivity under the Modi government's UDAN program. The program was introduced in 2016 with the goal of improving tier-II and tier-III cities' regional connectivity.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, HAL will be able to produce the aircraft for domestic clients as part of a major push for self-reliance. More than 16 airline operators currently operate more than 200 SJ-100 aircraft that have been manufactured.