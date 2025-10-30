India to Get its First Made in India Passenger Aircraft; Which Company is given the Responsibility?

India is all set to get its very own Made in India passenger aircraft. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) of Russia have partnered to develop the SJ-100 aircraft, which will be the first passenger aircraft manufactured in India. Despite the US's disapproval, the development shows India's increasing involvement with Russia.
HAL to Manufacture SJ-100 Passenger Aircraft in India
According to HAL, the narrow-body, twin-engine SJ-100 will be a "game changer" for short-haul connectivity under the Modi government's UDAN program. The program was introduced in 2016 with the goal of improving tier-II and tier-III cities' regional connectivity.
According to the Memorandum of Understanding, HAL will be able to produce the aircraft for domestic clients as part of a major push for self-reliance. More than 16 airline operators currently operate more than 200 SJ-100 aircraft that have been manufactured.
First Passenger Plane Fully Made in India
Additionally, this will be the first time that an entire passenger airplane is manufactured in India. The production of AVRO HS-748 by HAL, which began in 1961 and concluded in 1988, was the final such project, according to a statement from HAL.
The aviation industry will need more than 200 of these narrow-body aircraft for regional connectivity over the course of the next ten years. "It's a step towards fulfilling the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the civil aviation sector," HAL continued.
SJ-100: Key Features and Performance
According to information on the United Aircraft Corporation website in Russia, the SJ-100 has a 3,530-kilometer flight range and can carry 103 passengers.
The aircraft's capacity to operate in all climate zones with temperatures ranging from -55 to 45 degrees and its cheap operating expenses are its most notable qualities.
Despite Washington's discomfort, India and Russia are increasing their interaction in all areas. The US has already levied an additional 25% duty, bringing the total to 50% because of India's continuous purchase of Russian oil.
