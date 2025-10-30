CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

India to Get its First Made in India Passenger Aircraft; Which Company is given the Responsibility?

By Vidhee Tripathi
Oct 30, 2025, 14:40 IST

India is set to build its first Made-in-India passenger aircraft as HAL teams up with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to produce the SJ-100. Discover how this aircraft will boost regional air connectivity, support the UDAN scheme, and strengthen India-Russia cooperation under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

India is all set to get its very own Made in India passenger aircraft. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) of Russia have partnered to develop the SJ-100 aircraft, which will be the first passenger aircraft manufactured in India. Despite the US's disapproval, the development shows India's increasing involvement with Russia.

HAL to Manufacture SJ-100 Passenger Aircraft in India

According to HAL, the narrow-body, twin-engine SJ-100 will be a "game changer" for short-haul connectivity under the Modi government's UDAN program. The program was introduced in 2016 with the goal of improving tier-II and tier-III cities' regional connectivity.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, HAL will be able to produce the aircraft for domestic clients as part of a major push for self-reliance. More than 16 airline operators currently operate more than 200 SJ-100 aircraft that have been manufactured.

First Passenger Plane Fully Made in India

Additionally, this will be the first time that an entire passenger airplane is manufactured in India. The production of AVRO HS-748 by HAL, which began in 1961 and concluded in 1988, was the final such project, according to a statement from HAL.

The aviation industry will need more than 200 of these narrow-body aircraft for regional connectivity over the course of the next ten years. "It's a step towards fulfilling the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the civil aviation sector," HAL continued.

SJ-100: Key Features and Performance

According to information on the United Aircraft Corporation website in Russia, the SJ-100 has a 3,530-kilometer flight range and can carry 103 passengers.

The aircraft's capacity to operate in all climate zones with temperatures ranging from -55 to 45 degrees and its cheap operating expenses are its most notable qualities.

Despite Washington's discomfort, India and Russia are increasing their interaction in all areas. The US has already levied an additional 25% duty, bringing the total to 50% because of India's continuous purchase of Russian oil.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News