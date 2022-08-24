Current Affairs Quiz: 24 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 24 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, James Webb Space Telescope, and Anti-Narcotics Task Force among others.

1. Who has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to UK?

a) Akhilesh Mishra

b) Vikram Doraiswami

c) Manoj Kumar Bharti

d) Prashant Pise

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in which state?

a) Punjab

b) Haryana

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Uttarakhand

3. Bangladesh-born Fahmida Azim has won Pulitzer Award 2022 under which category?

a) Breaking News Photography

b) Commentary

c) Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

d) Editorial Writing

4. James Webb Space Telescope has recently captured new images of which planet?

a) Mars

b) Jupiter

c) Saturn

d) Venus

5. Which state has recently set up Anti-Narcotics Task Force to check illicit liquor, and drug trade?

a) Gujarat

b) Jharkhand

c) Himachal Pradesh

d) Uttar Pradesh

6. Which of the following country has become the fastest aging country in the European Union?

a) France

b) Italy

c) Portugal

d) Belgium

7. India’s first observatory to monitor space activity will be set up in which state?

a) Himachal Pradesh

b) Manipur

c) Arunachal Pradesh

d) Uttarakhand

Answers

1.(b) Vikram Doraiswami

Vikram Doraiswami has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom. He is presently the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Doraiswami is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1992 batch.

2.(a) Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Center at Mullanpur, in Punjab. The 300-bedded hospital and research center was built at a cost of Rs. 648 crores to provide cancer treatment facilities to the people of Northern India.

3.(c) Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Bangladesh-born Fahmida Azim who works for the Insider Online Magazine of the US has won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in the category of Illustrated Reporting and Commentary. She is among the four journalists including Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams, and Walt Hickey of Insider. They are selected for their work on the Chinese oppression of the Uyghurs.

4.(b) Jupiter

The images of Jupiter, the largest planet in the Solar System, have been captured by NASA’s newest James Webb Space Telescope showing the planet in a new avatar. The greenish blue view of Jupiter can be seen in the latest infrared images of the planet released by NASA. The planet can be seen with all its significant elements including the giant storms, auroras, and regions of extreme temperature.

5.(d) Uttar Pradesh

Following the orders by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, the state government has set up an Anti-Narcotics Task Force to check drug trafficking. As per the official statement, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force will be supervised by the Additional Director General of Police (Crime).

6.(c) Portugal

As per the study published by the Contemporary Portugal Database Pordata, Portugal has become the fastest aging country in the European Union. Currently, the country registers 182 elderly (aged 65 years and above) for every 100 young people (aged up to 14 years). In the past three decades, the elderly population has tripled in the country.

7.(d) Uttarakhand

India’s first commercial space situational awareness observatory, to track the objects as small as 10 cm in size orbiting the Earth, will be set up in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand by Digantara, a space sector start-up. The observatory will help India track any activity in space including that of space debris and the military satellites hovering over the region.