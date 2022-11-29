Current Affairs Quiz: 29 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 29 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Mauna Loa, nasal COVID Vaccine, and the 7th Global Technology Summit among others.

1. When is the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People observed?

a) November 27

b) November 29

c) November 30

d) November 25

2. Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is in which State of the United States?

a) Hawaii

b) California

c) Florida

d) Georgia

3. World’s first nasal COVID Vaccine is developed by which company?

a) Serum Institute of India

b) Johnson & Johnson

c) Bharat Biotech

d) Pfizer

4. Which company has launched India’s first private rocket launchpad at Sriharikota?

a) Skyroot Aerospace Ltd.

b) Dhruva Space

c) Bellatrix Aerospace

d) Agnikul Cosmos

5. Government of India has extended the tenure of Vinay Mohan Kwatra for which position?

a) Indian Ambassador to the US

b) Foreign Secretary

c) India’s Permanent Representative to the UN

d) Official Spokesperson and Joint Secretary of MEA

6. What is the theme of the 7th Global Technology Summit?

a) Geopolitics of Technology

b) Today’s Ideas for Technology

c) Technology and its Geopolitical Significance

d) Technology and its impact in current times

7. Which city is hosting the 59th Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) General Assembly 2022?

a) Beijing

b) Tokyo

c) New Delhi

d) Bangkok

Answers

1.(b) November 29

The International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People is observed every year on November 29 to encourage the member states to continue to give the widest support and solidarity and publicity to the observance of the Day of Solidarity. On the same date in 1947, the United Nations General Assembly had adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine.

2.(a) Hawaii

The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa in Hawaii, United States has erupted for the first time since 1984. It ended its longest quiet period in recorded history. Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii had last erupted in March and April of 1984 and had sent a flow of lava within 5 miles (8.05 km) of Hilo, Hawaii’s largest city.

3.(c) Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech has developed the world’s first nasal COVID vaccine ‘iNCOVACC’. The company has also received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the ‘Restricted Emergency Use’ of the vaccine for ages 18 and above in India. Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine is to be used as a heterologous booster dose against the currently available COVID-19 vaccines.

4.(d) Agnikul Cosmos

Agnikul Cosmos, a space tech-start up, has set up India’s first-ever launchpad that will be operated by a private player at Sriharikota. The facility was inaugurated by the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somnath. Agnikul’s first launch from this pad will be a controlled and guided mission.

5.(b) Foreign Secretary

The government of India has extended the tenure of Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the Foreign Secretary till April 30, 2024. He was due to retire on December 31, 2022. This effectively means that the Foreign Secretary will be in office until the end of the current government’s term in 2024.

6.(a) Geopolitics of Technology

The seventh edition of the Global Technology Summit is being held from November 29, 2022, till December 1, 2022, in New Delhi in a hybrid format. The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Geopolitics of Technology’. The summit will see the participation of more than 100 speakers across over 50 panel discussions.

7.(c) New Delhi

Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Service Broadcaster, is hosting the 59th Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) General Assembly 2022. The conference began in New Delhi on November 25 and will continue till November 30, 2022. The theme of this year’s assembly is ‘Serving the People: Media’s role in Times of Crises’.