Current Affairs Quiz: April 19 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as the National Quantum Mission, World Liver Day, and Wisden Cricketers of the Year, among others.

1. How many crore rupees have been sanctioned under the 'National Quantum Mission'?

(a) 1,000 Crore

(b) 3,000 Crore

(c) 6,000 Crore

(d) 8,000 Crore

2. When is World Liver Day observed annually?

(a) 18 April

(b) 19 April

(c) 20 April

(d) 21 April

3. Which Indian long jumper has qualified for the Asian Games?

(a) Preeti Kumari

(b) Surbhi Nigam

(c) Shelly Singh

(d) Anju Sinha

4. Who is the first Indian woman cricketer to be named Wisden Cricketers of the Year?

(a) Jhulan Goswami

(b) Mithali Raj

(c) Harmanpreet Kaur

(d) Poonam Yadav

5. How many crores of projects have been approved under the National Mission for Clean Ganga?

(a) 538 Crore

(b) 638 Crore

(c) 700 Crore

(d) 1000 Crore

6. Which Union Minister launched the 'Youth Portal' in New Delhi?

(a) S Jaishankar

(b) Piyush Goyal

(c) Smriti Irani

(d) Dr. Jitendra Singh

7. Who has become the fourth batsman in the world to score 6000 runs in IPL?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

(c) K L Rahul

(d) Rohit Sharma

Answers:-

1. (c) 6,000 Crore

The Central Government has approved the National Quantum Mission. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet held today. It aims to accelerate economic development led by quantum technology. Under the mission, a total of Rs 6,000 crore has been sanctioned for the period 2023-24 to 2030-31. This mission will be implemented by the Department of Science and Technology.

2. (b) 19 April

World Liver Day is celebrated on 19th April all over the world to spread awareness about the importance of the liver. This day is celebrated every year to make people alert about the diseases related to the liver and its early treatment. The theme of Liver Day 2023 is based on making people aware of fatty liver. This year's theme is “Be alert, get regular liver tests done, fatty liver can affect anyone”.

3. (c) Shelly Singh

Shelly Singh won the women's long jump event at the Indian Grand Prix-4 held in Bengaluru. Along with this, she has also qualified for the Asian Games. She has now made the second-longest jump in the history of India. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Shelly on her victory. The minister further said that Shelly is training under the Target Olympic Podium, TOP scheme.

4. (c) Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first woman player to be selected as the Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2023. Apart from this, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell, England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Fox, New Zealand all-rounder Darryl Mitchell and English pacer Matthew Potts have also been selected. India's star batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been selected as the Best Player of the T-20 Format.

5. (b) 638 Crore

Under the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Rs 638 crore has been sanctioned for 8 projects. This decision has been taken under the chairmanship of Ashok Kumar, Director General of the National Clean Ganga Mission. The main objective of these projects is to reduce pollution in the Hindon River, a tributary of the Yamuna River. Under the Hindon Rejuvenation Plan, 4 projects worth Rs 407.39 crore were approved to reduce pollution in the Shamli district.

6. (d) Dr. Jitendra Singh

Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launched the Yuva Portal in New Delhi, which will help connect and grow potential youth start-ups. Also, he launched ‘a lab, a week’ program started on January 06, 2023,

7. (d) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has become the 4th batsman in the world to score 6000 runs in IPL. He achieved this feat during a match played against SRH in Hyderabad yesterday. Rohit now has 6,014 runs in IPL. Before Indian team captain Rohit Sharma, the figure of 6000 runs in IPL has been achieved by India's Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Australia's David Warner. Rohit has also become the third Indian to score 6000 runs in IPL.

