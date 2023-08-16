Current Affairs Quiz: August 16 2023- PM Museum & Library

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as PM Museum & Library etc.

1. Recently 'Graphene-Aurora Program' has been launched in collaboration with which ministry?

(a) Ministry of Agriculture

(b) Ministry of Electronics and IT

(c) Ministry of Home Affairs

(d) Ministry of Education

2. Union Minister Parshottam Rupala launched the 'A-Help' program in which state?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Bihar

(d) Gujarat

3. Which England player has recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket?

(a) Moeen Ali

(b) Ben Stroh

(c) James Anderson

(d) Steven Finn

4. Recently scientists of which institute of India have discovered a new star?

(a) Indian Institute of Astrophysics

(b) C-DAC

(c) Indian Astrobiology Research Center

(d) None of these

5. In which city is the G20 Film Festival being organized?

(a) Kolkata

(b) Mumbai

(c) New Delhi

(d) Jaipur

6. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has been renamed as?

(a) PM Museum and Library

(b) Gandhi Memorial Museum and Library

(c) Patel Museum and Library

(d) None of these

7. How many gallantry awards have been approved by the President on the occasion of 77th Independence Day?

(a) 76

(b) 77

(c) 78

(d) 79

Answer:-

1. (b) Ministry of Electronics and IT

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, launched the 'Graphene-Aurora Program' at a function held at Maker Village, Kochi, Kerala. This program has been launched in collaboration with Digital University Kerala, Ministry of Electronics & IT and Government of Kerala. A budget of Rs 94.85 crore has been kept for this programme. With its help, the emerging graphene technology and innovation ecosystem will be promoted.

2. (d) Gujarat

Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala launched the 'A-HELP' (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) program along with infertility camps in the state of Gujarat. The Union Ministry has started this initiative as part of the 'Pashudhan Jagruti Abhiyan'.

3. (d) Steven Finn

England fast bowler Steven Finn has recently retired from all formats of cricket. He was away from cricket for a long time due to knee injury. He has played 36 Tests, 69 One Day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals for England. He took 14 wickets during the 2010–11 Ashes series, which his team won 3–1 in Australia.

4. (a) Indian Institute of Astrophysics

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru have discovered a new star. Scientists have named this star HE 1005-1439. Scientists have classified this new star as Carbon-Enhanced-Metal-Poor (CEMP). The spectrograph (HDS) attached to the SUBARU telescope was used to analyze the star's chemical composition.

5. (c) New Delhi

The G20 Film Festival is being organized in New Delhi from 16 August. The festival has been started with Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali. The festival is being organized by the India International Center and the G20 Secretariat of the Ministry of External Affairs. It was inaugurated by actor Victor Banerjee and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. This film festival will run on 2 September.

6. (a) PM Museum and Library

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has been officially renamed as Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society. The Nehru Memorial Museum was established in 1964 on the 75th birth anniversary of Nehru. The decision was taken in a special meeting of the NMML Society chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

7. (a) 76

The President has approved 76 gallantry awards, including nine posthumous, to armed forces and CAPF personnel on the eve of 77th Independence Day. These include four Kirti Chakras (posthumously), 11 Shaurya Chakras including five posthumously, two Sena Medals (gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (gallantry), 3 Navy Medals (gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry).

