Current Affairs Quiz: February 17 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh has published Daily Current Affairs news for all students and readers preparing for competitive exams. Various questions with their correct answers on important topics are compiled here. To name a few, these are YouTube's New CEO, Chetan Sharma's Resignation, AI Chatbot, Aadhar Mitra, etc.

1. Who has resigned from the post of the Chief Selector of the Indian Cricket Team?

(a) Roger Binny

(b) Madan Lal

(c) Chetan Sharma

(d) Subroto Banerjee

2. Which Indian-American has been selected as the new CEO of YouTube?

(a) Shantanu Narayan

(b) Neal Mohan

(c) George Kurian

(d) Raj Subramaniam

3. Who has become the 13th player from India to play 100 Test matches in International Cricket?

(a) KL Rahul

(b) Rohit Sharma

(c) Jasprit Bumrah

(d) Cheteshwar Pujara

4. Which country has been made elected chair of the 62nd session of the UN Commission?

(a) Germany

(b) Canada

(c) Australia

(d) India

5. Who has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of the Indian Army?

(a) Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar

(b) Lieutenant General B S Raju

(c) Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta

(d) Lieutenant General NSR Subramani

6. With whom did AICTE collaborate to launch the national-level hackathon 'Kavach-2023'?

(a) IIT Delhi

(b) Bureau of Police Research and Development

(c) Central Bureau of Investigation

(d) UIDAI

7. What is the name of the new AI chatbot introduced by UIDAI recently?

(a) ‘Aadhar Sahyogi’

(b) ‘Aadhar Mitra’

(c) ‘Aadhar Sathi’

(d) ‘Aadhar Madad’

Answers

1. Chetan Sharma

Chetan Sharma resigned today i.e. February 17, 2023, from the post of Chief Selector of the Indian Cricket Team. Recently he was heavily censured due to the remarks that he gave during a TV Sting Operation. He was under pressure to resign after this controversial undercover session. No other person has been appointed as the new Chief Selector of BCCI so far. Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma was re-appointed as the chief selector in January. In December 2020, he was first elected as the chairman of the selection committee. Also, he played a total of 88 matches for India between 1984 and 1994, including 23 Test matches and 65 ODIs.

2. (b) Neal Mohan

Indian-origin Neil Mohan has been appointed as the new CEO of the famous video-sharing platform YouTube. He has replaced polish-american business executive Susan Wojcicki. Prior to this, Mohan served as the Chief Product Officer at YouTube. Neel Mohan joined Google in the year 2008 and in the year 2015, he acquired the position of Chief Product Officer of YouTube. He has played a key role in the launch of major products like YouTube Membership Service YouTube Premium, Music Streaming Service, and YouTube Kids.

3. (d) Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara became the 13th player to play the 100th Test match for India. In the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he achieved this level. Then in October 2010, he made his debut against Australia debut in Bangalore Test. Moreover, he made his ODI debut on August 1, 2013, against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club. If Pujara scores a century in this Test match then he will become the first Indian batsman to score a century in his 100th Test.

4. (d) India

India has been elected as the chair of the 62nd session of the United Nations Social Development Commission. This decision was taken in the 13th plenary meeting held in the 61st session of the Social Development Commission. Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations expressed gratitude on behalf of India. The 61st session of the Commission was chaired by Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Qatar. The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is one of the six principal organs of the UN.

5. (a) Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Also, Lieutenant General BS Raju will take over as the South Western Army Commander. The newly appointed Vice Chief of the Indian Army is an alumnus of the National Defense Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the 1st Assam Regiment in June 1985. Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, the current commander of 14 Corps, has been selected as the new Chief of Staff, Northern Command, headquartered at Udhampur.

6. (b) Bureau of Police Research and Development

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) along with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) have jointly launched the national-level hackathon named ‘Kavack 2023’. This has been initiated to deal with cyber threats and provide effective solutions for the same. The AICTE Vice President Abhay Jere told that the 'Kavach-2023' program will be conducted in two phases. Its objective is to ensure cyber security and deal with the challenges of cybercrime in the 21st century.

7. (b) Aadhar Mitra

Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has launched 'Aadhaar Mitra' which is a new AI/ML-based chatbot. With the help of this AI-powered chatbot, one can check Aadhaar enrollment status, track Aadhaar PVC card status and get information about enrollment centres. Aadhaar Mitra will provide quick and automated responses. Currently, this service is available in Hindi and English languages.

