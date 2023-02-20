Current Affairs Quiz: February 20 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh has compiled Daily Current Affairs news for all students along with readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s quiz session, questions and answers are provided on the most recent topics including World Social Justice Day, Northern India’s First Nuclear Plant, etc.

1. North India's first nuclear power plant will be set up in which state?

(a) Himachal Pradesh

(b) Punjab

(c) Haryana

(d) Uttarakhand

2. Who has been appointed by UNICEF India as its National Ambassador?

(a) Shatrughan Sinha

(b) Rohit Sharma

(c) Amitabh Bachchan

(d) Ayushmann Khurrana

3. Which country won the bronze medal in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship?

(a) India

(b) China

(c) South Korea

(d) Malaysia

4. In which state India-Uzbekistan biennial military training exercise - Dustlik 2023 was organized?

(a) Uttarakhand

(b) Himachal Pradesh

(c) Arunachal Pradesh

(d) Rajasthan

5. Who has become the first batsman in the world to score the fastest 25,000 runs in International Cricket?

(a) Steve Smith

(b) Virat Kohli

(c) Kane Williamson

(d) Joe Root

6. When is the World Day of Social Justice observed every year?

(a) 18 February

(b) 19 February

(c) 20 February

(d) 21 February

7. Which Union Minister inaugurated the third phase of ‘Sagar Parikrama’?

(a) Dharmendra Pradhan

(b) Arjun Munda

(c) Parshottam Rupala

(d) Sarbananda Sonowal

Answers:

1. (c) Haryana

North India's first nuclear power plant is being built in Gorakhpur city of Haryana. According to the Department of Atomic Energy, under the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Project (GHAVP), there are two units of 700 MW capacity. A total of Rs 20,594 crores has been allocated for this nuclear power plant project, out of which Rs 4,906 crores have been spent so far. The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh stated that the Modi government at the Center has given approval for the establishment of 10 such nuclear reactors.

2. (d) Ayushmann Khurrana

UNICEF India has appointed actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its National Ambassador. The Bollywood stardom Khurana expressed gratitude by saying, “It is an honour for me to take forward the advocacy of child rights as a National Ambassador with UNICEF India.” Earlier, 38-year-old Ayushmann worked as Celebrity Advocate and had been associated with UNICEF's 'Child Rights Campaign' in 2020. UNICEF is an agency of the United Nations that works to protect and promote child rights around the world. It was established in 1946.

3. (a) India

India creates history by winning bronze for the first time at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships. However, India had to face defeat by China 2-3 in the semi-final matches. Badminton stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy also have to face defeat in their respective matches. Earlier the country made it to the semi-finals by defeating Hong Kong 3-2 in the quarter-finals. The 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship was held in Dubai.

4. (a) Uttarakhand

Biennial training exercise DUSTLIK will be held between the Indian Army and the armies of Uzbekistan. This will be the 4th edition of 2023 that is scheduled to be conducted between February 21 to March 5, 2023, at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The Indian contingent in this exercise was led by the 14th Battalion, Garhwal Rifles which is part of the Western Command. In addition to this, the Uzbekistan Army will be represented by soldiers of the North-Western Military District of the Uzbekistan Army. For the first time, this was held in November 2019 in Uzbekistan.

5. (b) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli became the sixth and fastest batsman in the world to score 25,000 runs across all formats in the second Test against Australia. Along with this, King Kohli has also broken the record of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to score 25,000 international runs. Kohli achieved this great achievement in 549 international innings. Apart from this event, Ricky Ponting (588 innings) and Jacques Kallis (594 innings) respectively come at number three and fourth in this list.

6. (c) 20 February

World Day of Social Justice is celebrated every year on 20 February. The main purpose of celebrating this day is to eradicate poverty, physical discrimination, gender inequality, religious discrimination and Illiteracy. Also, a socially-integrated society has to be created. The theme for the 2023 edition of the day is "Overcoming Barriers and Uncovering Opportunities for Social Justice".The International Labor Organization initiated this event on 10 June 2008 under the ILO Declaration.

7. (c) Parshottam Rupala

The third phase of Sagar Parikrama started at Hazira port in Surat. The Union Minister Purushottam Rupala unveiled Sagar Parikrama with the aim of solving the issues of fishermen. It is a platform for direct communication with all stakeholders of fisheries including fishermen. The three-day parikrama will conclude on February 21 in Mumbai. The minister stated that various schemes worth more than Rs 32 thousand crores have been implemented for the fisheries sector.

